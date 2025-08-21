Headline News

Orangeville to receive $8.1 million for water infrastructure

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Orangeville is receiving $8.1 million for improvements to its water infrastructure capacity.

The Ontario government announced the funding on Aug. 15, which will support the future construction of approximately 3,055 new housing units in Orangeville.

“We are grateful to the province for this significant investment in Orangeville’s future. This funding will allow us to move forward critical water infrastructure projects which is the foundation on which new housing, job creation, and economic growth are built,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post.

“By unlocking access to additional water supply, we can focus on allocation for development to help address housing needs, attract new businesses, and strengthen our local economy, all while ensuring reliable water services for generations to come. Our Capital and Public Works teams have worked hard to plan for this moment, and this support from the Province will help turn those plans into reality.”

The $8.1 million in funding is being provided to Orangeville through the province’s Municipal Housing-Enabling Water System Fund stream of the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program (MHIP).

MHIP invests in housing and community-enabling infrastructure throughout Ontario to assist municipalities in maintaining or building core infrastructure. This includes roads and water systems, which support the construction of new housing units.

“Our government’s investment in the Town of Orangeville’s water infrastructure is a key step toward unlocking more housing, creating good jobs, and supporting the long-term growth of our community,” said Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “By laying the foundation for new homes, we are helping ensure Orangeville remains a vibrant and welcoming place for families to live, work, and thrive.”

According to the Ontario government, this round of MHIP funding brings the total number of homes enabled through the program to approximately 800,000.

“In the face of economic uncertainty, our government is investing in the future for the people of Ontario by doubling down on our plan to build,” said Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure.

“With our additional investments in the MHIP, we’re unlocking more housing and building critical infrastructure that will protect communities, keep workers on the job and lay the groundwork for a stronger economy.”


