Orangeville Tennis Club hosts annual singles tournament

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Orangeville Tennis Club hosted its annual end-of-year singles championship on Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14.

The unusually warm weather made it a bit of a challenge on Saturday as matches were played under a hot sun.

Starting off on Friday evening with round-robin play, matches went on until after 11 p.m., and the lights finally shut off putting an end to play.

“These players are all club members,” explained Orangeville Tennis Club pro Mike Sodden. “There are four divisions – Men’s A and B, and Women’s A and B. Were using a traditional tournament format with round-robin play. We have 41 members entered this year. Everyone is ranked in the semi-finals. From there, if you win, you can keep going. If you lose, you’re out. We went late last night (Friday) and played until the lights went out.”

The tournament took place on three courts with a total of 70 round-robin matches being played.

Players of all different ages took part in the tournament.

There was a lot of good competition as players showed great skill and effort to succeed in the tournament.

The Orangeville Tennis Club runs a successful program at the courts in Rotary Park.

The season usually gets underway in May, with the end of April being the time members start the spring clean-up to get ready for the new season.

Club members enjoy a variety of different types of play and tournaments throughout the year. From singles and doubles to juniors, there is something for everyone who likes to play tennis.

The Club also enters matches against other tennis clubs in the region throughout the season.

