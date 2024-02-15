Orangeville spreads the ‘LOVE’ outside Town Hall

February 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville is putting its love for the community on display. From now until March 17, residents and tourists are invited to visit downtown Orangeville and find the big, bright LOVE sign in front of Town Hall (sign photo and ad postcard attached). A visit to the sign is not only a fun and interactive photo opportunity. It also gives visitors a chance to participate in a contest to win one of five $100 gift cards to their favourite Orangeville business.

The contest is intended to give residents and tourists the opportunity to share why they love Orangeville. It’s easy to enter.

1. Take a photo with the LOVE sign at Town Hall.

2. Post it on Facebook or Instagram and share why you love Orangeville.

3. Tag and follow @OrangevilleTourism and use #LoveOrangeville for your chance to win.

Full contest details can be found at LoveOrangeville.ca.

The Love, Orangeville tourism brand was launched in 2022 as a clear, authentic, and consistent way to promote the community as a tourism destination. Two years later, Love, Orangeville can be seen on all tourism-related promotional materials and assets. The dedicated website LoveOrangeville.ca is the key communication tool for the brand and social media has become a valuable way to share the Town’s tourism messaging. These actions are contributing to the growth of the tourism industry in Orangeville.

“In 2023, there was a 31% increase in the number of tourists visiting our downtown,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, Chair of the Town’s Economic Development and Culture Committee. “That means more people shopping, dining, and enjoying our community, which is great news for our local businesses.”

The Love, Orangeville contest runs until March 17.

Visit LoveOrangeville.ca for complete contest rules and even more reasons to love Orangeville.

