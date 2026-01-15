Orangeville SPCA invites residents to participate in upcoming Cupcake Day

By Joshua Drakes

The Ontario SPCA is inviting Orangeville residents to satisfy their sweet tooth while supporting animals in need through its annual Cupcake Day fundraiser.

Cupcake Day is Feb. 23, but participants can host events any time leading up to the date. The premise is simple: bake treats, invite friends, family, coworkers, or customers, and collect donations in exchange for cupcakes or other sweets, with proceeds supporting the Ontario SPCA.

Shannon Bury, community outreach coordinator at the Orangeville SPCA, said the event has been running 14 years and has grown into a flexible, community-driven fundraiser.

“Your Cupcake Day party can be whatever you want to make out of it,” she said. “If you want to do it for a weekend, if you want to do it for a couple hours, it’s completely up to you. If you want to do it just with your family, if you want to do it with friends or even your workplace … it is honestly up to you, and whatever you make it out to be.”

While no formal Cupcake Day parties have been hosted yet this year in Orangeville, local businesses are already stepping up by selling cupcakes, cookies, other treats, and donating a portion of proceeds to the local SPCA.

Some of these businesses host their own independent fundraisers and Bury said their support has been critical and greatly appreciated.

“We do have a lot of great support from local businesses who run their own version of a Cupcake Day party where they sell cupcakes or cookies or some sort of sweet treat with a portion of the proceeds going to Ontario SPCA in Orangeville,” she said.

“A big chunk of the donations in town did come from those local business partners, and they are a sign that we have a great supportive community. That’s why fundraisers like Cupcake Day do so well because the community really cares and wants to get involved.”

Last year, Bury said that Cupcake Day helped raise more than $152,000 across Ontario. In Orangeville alone, more than 600 animals were adopted in 2025, contributing to the more than 6,300 animals adopted across the entire province.

Bury said demand for services remains high, with more animals coming into the shelter and many require extra time, medical support, or rehabilitation before they are ready for adoption.

Fundraisers like Cupcake Day are critical because the Ontario SPCA does not receive funding.

“The SPCA is a registered charity that relies on the generosity of our donors, as we don’t receive any government funding,” she said. “By taking part in Cupcake Day, you’re helping provide urgent care, shelter and second chances for animals looking for loving homes”

For those who are interested in getting involved in Cupcake Day, go to cupcakeday.ca.

