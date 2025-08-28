General News

Orangeville Seniors Centre Nomination for the 2025 Ontario Senior of the Year Award

August 28, 2025   ·   0 Comments

A local resident who is currently the chair of the Orangeville and District Seniors Centre is being recognized for his volunteer efforts.

Ken Jack, who has been an active member of the seniors’ centre since 2007, serving two separate terms as president, has been named Orangeville’s Ontario Senior of the Year.

“Ken Jack was a unanimous choice for this award; his presence at the Orangeville senior centre and years of helping fellow seniors were deciding factors in this well-deserved award,” said Orangeville Councillor Andy Macintosh

In addition to his volunteer work with the local seniors’ centre, Jack has also been an active member of the Town of Orangeville Age Friendly Committee on two separate occasions.

At the seniors centre, Jack has led the Fun N Fitness class once or twice a week since 2018.

He established a Sunday morning coffee group where people share stories, jokes, and discuss current events. Group members also support each other through life events that can be difficult to go through alone.

Jack helps several members, regularly and voluntarily driving them to the seniors centre for exercise classes and a coffee afterwards.

His dedication to supporting seniors in the community was also demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he created a fitness video that seniors could watch and follow along at home.

Jack also did regular wellness check-in calls with members while the centre was in lockdown during Covid.

More recently, Jack chaired and emceed the Active Living Health Fair Committee’s event, sharing information about services in the community and how to access them when required.

Jack takes an active role in the Orangeville and District Seniors Centre’s annual fall sale and bazaar. He always shares kind words with each visitor or member of the centre, making them feel welcome.

As a soccer coach in Orangeville from 1973 to 1990, he supported local youth in working as a team, developing leadership skills, and building a strong work ethic. Jack was on the executive of the Ontario Soccer Association during this period.

“Ken gives so much of his time and heart to Orangeville, and we’re incredibly grateful for his ongoing contributions. Congratulations, Ken – this recognition is so well deserved,” said Mayor Post in a social media post.


