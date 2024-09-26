Orangeville senior girls win over Bishop Macdonnel in exciting game

September 26, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Bears senior girl’s basketball team won over the Bishop Macdonell Celtics to bring their record to 2-1 for the season.

The game was played on ODSS home court on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

It was a very competitive game making it a challenge for players on the court and a fun game to watch for the fans in the stands.

Both teams worked hard with the Bears going ahead 35-25 at the half.

The Celtics worked hard for a comeback in the second half, and at the end of the third quarter, the Bears lead was reduced to five points with 48-43 showing on the scoreboard.

The fourth quarter saw a real battle as both teams played a fast and talented game to try to get the edge.

The Bears managed to stay ahead and left the court with a 64-58 win. It was their second win of the season.

“I thought we played well but it wasn’t our best game,” said Bears guard Leah Firth after the game. “We have to move the ball more. Our defence has to get better but we played well over all. In the fourth quarter we had to step it up on offence and defence because we were falling apart a little bit.”

The ODSS senior team is the only girls’ basketball team the school has this season. They have a shortage of players to fill a senior team, so several of the players on the squad are juniors who have moved up to play at the senior level.

“Compared to last year, when I was watching from the stands, we are definitely more prepared,” Firth said of the current roster. “We are more ready with our plays, and we all understand them. I think we’ll have a strong season.”

After the first three games of the season, the Bears are in second place in the District 10 standings.

Bishop Macdonell is currently in the top spot.

Centre Wellington District High School is in third place followed by John F. Ross.

The Bears will play their next game on the road when they are up against Centre Wellington on Oct. 3.

They will return to their home court at ODSS on Tuesday, Oct. 8, when they will host the Guelph Collegiate V.I.

Game time is 4 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)