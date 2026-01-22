General News

Orangeville Public Library celebrates Family Literacy Day with food literacy workshop

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

Enjoy some fun direction in food making on Jan. 25 as the Orangeville Public Library recognizes Family Literacy Day 2026.

In celebration of Family Literacy Day, the Orangeville Public Library is hosting a unique educational workshop on food-making. The program will take participants through a fun afternoon as they learn how to make Jamaican-style soup-in-a-jar.

Lauren Tilly, head of programming for the library, said that the experience will bring together families to teach them something new and broaden their view of literacy, showing how it goes beyond books.

“Family Literacy Day is something that we’ve celebrated here at the Orangeville Public Library for a really long time, probably about 15 years,” she said. “The soup-in-a-jar workshop is for families with children to come together and put together a recipe for a dry soup mix. They’re going to follow a recipe, they’re going to write down the recipe to bring home, and then make it at home, so it’s got multiple layers of literacy built in it.”

The event follows the national theme for Family Literacy Day 2026, “Make mealtime family learning time,” designed to help families learn not as individuals but as a unit. Whether that would include making shopping lists, following recipes, or simply spending time at the table, the focus is on getting families together in 2026.

Tilly said that the Library was excited to see such a unique approach.

“This year is really exciting,” she said. “We’ve never seen something that’s kind of food related, and I think mealtime and bringing in that family aspect is really exciting for us. It’s a great opportunity for the Orangeville Public Library to align with our mandate of supporting multiple literacies, where we’re supporting that foundational reading and writing but we’re also encouraging food literacy and cultural literacy.”

The experience will help develop and practice reading, measuring, and sequencing skills for kids and will provide family recipes for caregivers and parents.

Laura Warner, CEO of Orangeville Library, said that learning and literacy must go beyond the classroom and involve all family members. She also highlighted new learning programs to support this commitment.

“There are so many different types of literacies and learning doesn’t stop at the classroom,” Warner said. “It’s very powerful and important that families continue to learn together. Recently, we launched a new platform called Kermode, it’s meant for families to go through these modules together. It touches on things like online safety, online privacy, cyber bullying, other elements such as AI and deepfakes. This is a large and important resource for families to sit down, review, and then have conversations about it at the dining room table.”

Together, these initiatives are highlighting the Orangeville Public Library’s ongoing commitment to supporting families as lifelong learners.

“Literacy today is so much more than just reading books,” Warner said. “It’s about understanding information, asking questions and navigating the world, and we are focused on building that capacity for literacy.”

By combining practical programs like the soup-in-a-jar workshop with digital literacy tools such as Kermode, the library is inviting residents of all ages to explore new skills, strengthen their connections at home, and see literacy as an essential part of everyday life – both on Family Literacy Day and throughout the year.

For more information on the soup-in-a-jar event, go to forms.orangevillelibrary.ca/2026-Family-Literacy-Day-Soup-in-a-Jar-Session.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

RCMP National High Risk Child Sex Offender Database officially launches online

By Joshua Drakes The public now has access to a centralized, accessible database on child sex offenders nationwide for the first time, as part of ...

Two Headwaters MCRT nurses awarded for exemplary service

By Joshua Drakes The impact of community Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRTs) in only a few years of operation has already left a lasting effect ...

Mono man asks council to consider ward system of municipal government

By JAMES MATTHEWS A question from one resident could result in a drastic change to Mono’s municipal governance. It has been said that change starts ...

Alton Mill’s 16th annual Fire and Ice Festival to return with ice carving, fire dancers

By Joshua Drakes The vibrant Fire and Ice Festival will return on Jan. 31 and will run through Feb. 1 at the Alton Mill Arts ...

Local author’s dog rescue becomes symbol of hope in her debut children’s book

By Joshua Drakes A new children’s book inspired by a true story of kindness and community is finding readers far beyond Orangeville. Written by local ...

Choices shelter strives to move people in crisis toward stability

The Choices Shelter works every day to move people from crisis to stability. That’s despite lingering financial challenges. Temporary emergency funding from Dufferin County was ...

Council asks for in-depth study of homelessness in Dufferin County

By James Matthews A deep analysis of local homelessness issues would serve Dufferin County well. That was one of the needs broached as part of ...

County budget reflects today’s services, invests in future amid some uncertainty

By James Matthews Dufferin County is working with an almost seven per cent tax levy increase so far in the early stages of 2026 budget ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very first baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 – Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Carters law firm celebrates 25 years of supporting clients and the community

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Carters Professional Corporation is marking 25 years since opening its doors in Orangeville. That’s a quarter century ...