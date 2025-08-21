Headline News

Orangeville pilot to receive Rising Star Award for contributions in aviation

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A pilot from Dufferin County is being recognized for her contributions and leadership in the aviation industry with a prestigious award.

Heather Hills, a resident of Orangeville, has been announced as a recipient of the Rising Star Award from Northern Lights Aero Foundation (NLAF).

Each year, the Northern Lights Aero Foundation (NLAF) grants the prestigious Elsie Awards, recognizing Canadian women who have made a significant contribution to aviation or aerospace.

Named after aviation pioneer and human rights activist Elsie Gregory MacGill, the award is given to outstanding women across seven categories – Business, Education, Engineering, Flight Operations, Government, Rising Star, and Trailblazer.

The Rising Star Award, which Hills is a recipient of, is granted to a woman between the ages of 16 and 30 who has demonstrated exceptional promise of leadership and contribution in any area of aviation and aerospace or in a volunteer capacity.

Hills was nominated by a previous Elsie Awards winner and was chosen as a recipient by a panel of judges.

“It’s hard to put into words. I started getting involved with this organization when I was at the beginning of my flight training. Being on the other side is pretty surreal because I remember going to my first gala and hearing about all these women, and just being in awe,” said Hills. “Six year later, being one of the recipients is very cool and it doesn’t feel real.”

A significant part of the Elsie Awards is that it highlights the contributions of women within the aviation and aerospace industry.

According to the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA), women represent approximately seven per cent of pilots in Canada. The Institute for Women of Aviation Worldwide (iWOAW) reports that in 2023, Canadian women received 12 per cent of the 6,354 pilot licences issued by Transport Canada, which is a more than 58 per cent increase from 2010.

“When I was younger, I never saw a female pilot so that’s one of the reasons I’m so passionate about doing girls in aviation events. Representation is so important,” said Hills. “If you can see yourself doing something, you’re more inclined to work towards it and dream about it.”

Hills began flying recreationally in the summer of 2015, before going to York University to study Business Administration at the Schulich School of Business. After graduating from university in 2019, Hills enrolled in an almost two-year intensive program with the Brampton Flight Centre, which she completed in 2021.

“About two years into my degree, I sort of realized that I didn’t want the typical nine to five and I wanted to go back and explore flying,” explained Hills.

Following the completion of her aviation program, Hills worked as a flight instructor with the Brampton Flight Centre. In 2022, she joined Porter Airlines as a First Officer and has since been promoted to Captain.

In addition to her flying career, Hills also serves as program coordinator for the aviation program at Conestoga College and is set to begin teaching an introduction to aviation course at the college in September.

She also sits as vice president of the Upper Canada Chapter of Women in Aviation and sits on the board for the 2026 Canadian Women in Aviation Conference, having previously co-chaired in 2024.

Hills was a part of the Northern Lights Aero Foundation’s mentorship program as a mentee and was later selected to be part of the Junior Board, which she sat on for a three-year term from 2021 to 2024.

Hills will be presented with the Rising Star Award during the 16th Annual Northern Light Aero Foundation Awards Gala on Oct. 4 in Toronto.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville pilot to receive Rising Star Award for contributions in aviation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A pilot from Dufferin County is being recognized for her contributions and leadership in the aviation industry with ...

Orangeville to receive $8.1 million for water infrastructure

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville is receiving $8.1 million for improvements to its water infrastructure capacity. The Ontario government announced the funding on ...

Jim Cuddy Jamboree raises over $17,500 for Headwaters

By Sam Odrowski An accomplished singer and poignant songwriter recently brought the community together in support of local healthcare. The 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree ...

Dufferin Film Festival showcases the best of new film talent

By Joshua Drakes As the Dufferin Film Festival kicked off last Friday (Aug. 15), guests were treated to a rich and diverse range of short ...

Town of Orangeville implementing significant changes to transit system

By Sam Odrowski Big changes are coming to Orangeville Transit. The most significant route change since 2012 is happening on Sept. 2, according to a ...

Orangeville Dairy Queen sells record-number of Blizzards for Miracle Treat Day

Local DQ on track to keep title as Canada’s top fundraising store By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Dairy Queen is on track to be named ...

Orangeville wards off local political interference in municipal penalty system

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council has taken steps to ensure the integrity and transparency of the municipal penalty system. The municipality ...

Applications open for Dufferin Community Foundation’s 2025 Fall Grants

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is looking to support a number of local charities with the return of their ...

East Garafraxa business fundraises for 22-year-old recovering from serious workplace accident

By Sam Odrowski A remarkable display of support unfolded in Dufferin County over the weekend, as the community rallied to aid a young man’s recovery. ...

Over 40 firefighters extinguish large field fire in Mono amid dry, windy conditions

By Sam Odrowski A fast-moving field fire in Mono scorched five acres of land by the time Orangeville Fire Service arrived at the scene to ...