Orangeville Otters win first place at swim meet in Owen Sound

November 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club performed well at a recent swim meet in Owen Sound.

Led by head coach Richard Pady, the team placed first overall in both men’s and women’s competitions at the annual Owen Sound Aquatic Club Swim Meet in November.

Around 300 swimmers competed across several different age groups.

The Otters have had considerable success in competition over the past few years. They are currently looking for new members who are competitive and would like to try swimming as a competitive sport.

“The Otters are excited to continue training and competing as the represent Orangeville,” said Ashley Riddall, head age group coach. “The Otters would love for you to join the team and come out to their assessment night.”

Assessment night is an opportunity for children to have their current swimming skills assessed. This will determine which program they would best fit into.

Swimmers must be at least six years old and have successfully completed either a Lifesaving Level 4 or Red Cross Level 5 course.

If a child can swim one length of the pool and is close to completing one of the required swim levels, they can come out and be assessed by one of the Otters’ coaches.

Competitive swimming provides a healthy and invigorating level of competition. The Otters have produced several swimmers who have gone on to high levels of the sport over the years.

Swimming assessment night will take place on Monday, Dec. 11, at the pool at Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre in Orangeville.

You can drop by between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

