Headline News

Orangeville mayor nominated at 2023 Premier’s Award

November 30, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post was recently included in a rarified field.

Post, a Humber College Bachelor of Community Development graduate, was nominated for a 2023 Premier’s Awards in the recent graduate category. The Premier’s Awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of Ontario college graduates here in the province and around the world.

Award winners were revealed on Nov. 27 during a ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto.

From nomination material submitted by Humber College: “Lisa is a transformational leader championing equity, diversity and inclusion, dedicating much of her political career to representing marginalized voices and building strong social policies.”

Post was elected in 2022 as the town’s second female mayor after serving a four-year term as a councillor. She is an active volunteer serving on several non-profit boards and working alongside local organizations focused on culture, youth, empowerment, and safety.

“She prioritizes a community-first approach in her decision-making and is an advocate for the merits of lifelong learning,” according to the college’s submission to the awards.

Post said she’d learned early in the summer that she’d been given a nod with a nomination. There were 17 people up for the award in her field. And that’s a portion of the 117 people in the award’s seven categories from 24 colleges.

She said it put the cap on what’s been a very busy November.

“It was a huge honour to get nominated in that category,” Post said. “The calibre of people was amazing.

“I was in a room with some of the most incredible people doing the most incredible things across our province. It was a pretty cool opportunity.”


