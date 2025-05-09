Orangeville grandmother requests community’s help finding missing granddaughter

Jillianne, 15, reported missing on April 28, family suspects she’s in Brampton, GTA or Southern Ontario

By Sam Odrowski

An Orangeville grandmother is encouraging the public to keep an eye out for her 15-year-old granddaughter who’s been missing since last Monday.

Jillianne Dixon, 15, who’s from the Flesherton area, was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 28 in the upper east side of Owen Sound. She was reported missing in the early hours of the following day.

Her grandmother Jill Dixon said she was at a facility to receive help for mental health at the time she disappeared.

Owen Sound Police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Jillianne is described as five feet, six inches tall with medium-length red hair and brown eyes.

Dixon asks that members of the public report any detail, no matter how small, to the Owen Sound Police if they feel it could help their investigation.

“We are just beside ourselves, trying to get the message out there so somebody might have something to give us more of a lead,” said Dixon.

“We just really want her home.”

Dixon expressed concerns about the circumstances of her disappearance and fears she may have been targeted.

Sgt. Josh Gurney of the Owen Sound Police told the Citizen they’re unable to comment or release any further information on Jillianne’s disappearance to protect the integrity of their investigation.

“We understand how deeply concerned the community is and how important it is to bring Jillianne home safely,” said Sgt. Gurney. “At this stage in the investigation, we are not in a position to release any information beyond what has already been shared in our public statement.”

He added, “We recognize there are questions and speculation, but in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, we are unable to comment further on specific aspects of the case, including any individuals who may or may not be involved. We continue to encourage anyone with credible information, no matter how minor it may seem, to contact the Owen Sound Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

“Every piece of information matters.”

Anyone with information about Jillianne’s whereabouts can call the Owen Sound Police Service at (519) 376 1234. Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

