Sports

Orangeville Flyers U13 Select team is storming through the season

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Flyers U13 Select team is storming through the 2025/26 season undefeated, with a 26-0 record.

The squad recently won the hometown Ray Hunt Memorial Classic hosted by Orangeville Minor Hockey from Dec. 12 to 14 at local arenas. They won all six games they played.

Over the season, the Flyers U13 Select team has scored 141 goals, including tournament play, while allowing only 17 goals, as of Dec. 16, and they are showing no sign of slowing down.

That’s an average of just over five goals per game.

After just a few weeks into the season, every player on the team, including defencemen, had scored a goal.

The team started tryouts in the spring, and because of new recruiting rules, they were able to bring in new players. While the majority of players are from Orangeville, the squad also has players from Shelburne, Grand Valley, and Erin.

Coach John Roche and his assistants set up the original lines for the team, and it has worked so well that they haven’t made any changes since the start of the season.

“We started tryouts in the spring. We weren’t sure of numbers or how many were going to turn out,” Roche explained. “But we had a good turnout.”

The team has gelled really well, making for a cohesive unit both on and off the ice.

“The kids all love each other, they’re all buddies,” Roche said. “I haven’t changed the lines since I assigned them at the start of the year. All the lines have really bonded. They all hang out with each other outside of hockey. They’re all good buddies.”

Not only is the team scoring, they are stopping other teams from scoring.

“We have some very good defencemen,” Roche said. “And we’re getting offence from our D as well. By mid-November, every kid on our team had scored.”

The team plans to keep up the winning streak and win the Tri-County championship this season.

Roche said the goal is to eventually move the team up to a higher-level division.

Roch, along with assistant coaches Terry Myers, Matt Hall, Brian Hossie, and trainer Etienne Mas, has put together a solid winning team that has worked hard to establish itself as the top team in their division.

The group has strong parental support, with their parents attending every game to cheer on the team.

The Flyers U13 Select team will play its next home game at Tony Rose Arena on Friday, Jan. 2, against the Halton Hills Thunder.

Game time is 7 p.m.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Year in Review 2025

Attention Readers!  For the first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2026, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows of the second ...

Orangeville council enjoyed much success in 2025

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s council hit its stride over the last year. And Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said that’s indicated by the commencement of long-awaited ...

‘We can’t keep up with the demand’: Orangeville Food Bank struggles with rising usage

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank is sounding the alarm on the rapidly growing issue of food insecurity. A new record of 1,600 people ...

Year in Review 2025 Pt. 1

Attention Readers! For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces grant recipients for fall 2025

By Joshua Drakes The grants are part of the DCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives. The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing ...

Orangeville sets 3.3 per cent tax increase in 2026 spending plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. ...

Former Mono mayor and Dufferin County warden passes away

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono and Dufferin County lost a stalwart contributor to the community. Former Mono Mayor Laura Ryan, though she’d last been on council ...

Theatre Orangeville reflects on 2025 and looks ahead to 2026

By Joshua Drakes It may come as no surprise that 2025 has been a busy year for Theatre Orangeville. From mainstage productions to youth programming, ...