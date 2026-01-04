Orangeville Flyers U13 Select team is storming through the season

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Flyers U13 Select team is storming through the 2025/26 season undefeated, with a 26-0 record.

The squad recently won the hometown Ray Hunt Memorial Classic hosted by Orangeville Minor Hockey from Dec. 12 to 14 at local arenas. They won all six games they played.

Over the season, the Flyers U13 Select team has scored 141 goals, including tournament play, while allowing only 17 goals, as of Dec. 16, and they are showing no sign of slowing down.

That’s an average of just over five goals per game.

After just a few weeks into the season, every player on the team, including defencemen, had scored a goal.

The team started tryouts in the spring, and because of new recruiting rules, they were able to bring in new players. While the majority of players are from Orangeville, the squad also has players from Shelburne, Grand Valley, and Erin.

Coach John Roche and his assistants set up the original lines for the team, and it has worked so well that they haven’t made any changes since the start of the season.

“We started tryouts in the spring. We weren’t sure of numbers or how many were going to turn out,” Roche explained. “But we had a good turnout.”

The team has gelled really well, making for a cohesive unit both on and off the ice.

“The kids all love each other, they’re all buddies,” Roche said. “I haven’t changed the lines since I assigned them at the start of the year. All the lines have really bonded. They all hang out with each other outside of hockey. They’re all good buddies.”

Not only is the team scoring, they are stopping other teams from scoring.

“We have some very good defencemen,” Roche said. “And we’re getting offence from our D as well. By mid-November, every kid on our team had scored.”

The team plans to keep up the winning streak and win the Tri-County championship this season.

Roche said the goal is to eventually move the team up to a higher-level division.

Roch, along with assistant coaches Terry Myers, Matt Hall, Brian Hossie, and trainer Etienne Mas, has put together a solid winning team that has worked hard to establish itself as the top team in their division.

The group has strong parental support, with their parents attending every game to cheer on the team.

The Flyers U13 Select team will play its next home game at Tony Rose Arena on Friday, Jan. 2, against the Halton Hills Thunder.

Game time is 7 p.m.

