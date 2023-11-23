Orangeville Fire Equipment joins Classic Fire + Life Safety

November 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

Classic Fire + Life Safety welcomed the Orangeville Fire Equipment team to its growing family of fire protection and life safety companies on Nov. 14.

Established in June 1989 by Tom and Suzanne Turvill, Orangeville Fire Equipment (OFE) began as a fire extinguisher provider. As it grew, the company expanded its service offering to include a complete fire protection solution for customers, focusing on ease and convenience.

Suzanne Turvill, co-founder and past president of OFE, reached out to Classic Fire + Life Safety (Classic FLS) just over a year ago to discuss partnership opportunities and the future of the business. Like Classic FLS, OFE is a family-built business that has been successful by putting customer safety first.

“We were delighted to get the call and to begin the process of looking at the future together,” says Francois Godin, CEO of Classic FLS. “When we discussed our respective visions for our industry, it was clear that there was a strong fit and that united we could deliver a better experience and service level to our existing and new client partners, as well as our staff. We are happy to pick up the mantle of great service and pride in the work exemplified by Tom, Suzanne and Jason.”

With the sale of the company, Suzanne will officially retire, but Jason, OFE’s current general manager, will continue to play a leading role in the transition. OFE will continue to operate independently while carefully planning a seamless transition to Classic Fire + Life Safety over the course of the next several months.

“As a third-generation fire protection company, we are looking forward to working with the Classic FLS team,” says Jason Turvill. “Our entire team is committed to making this partnership flourish.”

“Strengthened by our combined skills and experience, we look to further grow in the regions of Caledon, Guelph, Collingwood, and Barrie, as well as Orangeville,” continued Godin.

The Orangeville partnership is the fifth strategic acquisition Classic Fire + Life Safety has signed this year alone. With plans to assert itself as Canada’s national fire and life safety services company, Classic FLS continues to grow, intending to add more passionate and growth-focused independent fire and life protection services companies to its family of companies, branches, and divisions.

