Orangeville District Secondary School Bears compete in District 10 playoffs

February 22, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boy’s basketball teams ended the season in the quarter-final games of the District 10 playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Junior

The Bears junior team was up against the Bishop Macdonell Celtics from Guelph in their quarter-final District 10 game on the home court in the ODSS gym.

The semi-final was a competitive game with Bishop Macdonell taking an early lead.

At the half, the Bears were trailing 37-29.

It was a strong third quarter for the ODDS team when they closed the scoring gap and then went ahead to lead 45-41 early in the quarter.

The Celtics fought back and regained the lead.

Bishop Macdonnel won the game 67-61 and will advance to the semi-final round.

The Junior Bears had a good year finishing the regular season in fourth place with a 7-7 record and 14 points. They averaged 53 points per game.

Four teams advanced to the semi-final round. These include Bishop Macdonnel, St. James, John F. Ross, and Centre Wellington.

In the District 10 final game, St. James defeated Centre Wellington, 69-62 to win the District Championship.

They will now go on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

Senior

The senior Bears basketball team was up against Our Lady of Lourdes in their quarter-final game.

The Bears arrived as a sixth-place team in the District 10 standings, in a game that was played on OLOL home court on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

They played a good game but took a 68-36 loss and were eliminated from this year’s competition.

Four District teams advanced to the semi-finals – Our Lady of Lourdes, Centennial Collegiate, John F. Ross, and Bishop Macdonell.

The semi-final round was played out on Thursday, Feb. 15, with both games being played in Guelph.

In the District 10 championship, Our Lady of Lourdes was up against Bishop Macdonell.

Bishop Macdonell won the final 53-50 and will go on to represent the District at CWOSSA.

Readers Comments (0)