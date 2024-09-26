Headline News

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming provincial election in Dufferin—Caledon.

She will be nominated at an Ontario Liberal Party meeting on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. at Caledon Village Place (18313 Hurontario St, Caledon Village).

“Tess Prendergast is a dedicated community leader, currently serving as a councillor for the Town of Orangeville. A passionate advocate for public services and environmental sustainability, Prendergast brings her extensive experience in education, social justice, and municipal governance to the provincial stage,” said the Ontario Liberal Party in a press release on Sept. 25.

“She previously ran as a candidate in the 2022 provincial election and has long been engaged in local politics and community development, focusing on affordable housing, healthcare, and accessible public transit.”

Prendergast ran as the NDP candidate in Ontario’s 2022 provincial election.

She’s been a resident of Orangeville since 2011, and her priorities are focused on strong public services, promoting economic opportunities, and ensuring that government decisions are transparent and accountable.

As a French teacher and librarian, her work has been committed to improving education, public health care, and the environment.

“She aims to bring these values into the provincial legislature,” said the Ontario Liberal Party’s press release.

The nomination event on Oct. 20 is open to all, and those interested in supporting Tess’s campaign are encouraged to attend.

Anyone interested in attending the event can contact Josh Loeffler, President of the DufferinCaledon Provincial Liberal Association, for more information at president@dcpla.ca or 519-216-1549.


