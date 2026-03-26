Orangeville Citizen launches food drive in support of Springalicious Campaign

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Food Bank’s Springalicious Campaign is underway and to support its goal of collecting 55,000 lbs of food, the Orangeville Citizen is running its own food drive.

From April 1 to 30, the Orangeville Citizen will be collecting non-perishable food and cash donations at its office – 10 First St., Orangeville. A donation bin has been setup by the door where goods can be dropped off.

Residents are encouraged to make a donation during the Citizen’s regular business hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, or email sam@citizen.on.ca to make special arrangements.

“The Orangeville Citizen is inviting the community to join us in donating to the Orangeville Food Bank during its Springalicious Campaign. The food bank continues to see an increase in demand and as a community, it’s important that we do what we can to make sure no one goes without food,” said Doug Rowe, general manager of the Orangeville Citizen. “If you are able, please drop off a donation at our office or donate directly to the Orangeville Food Bank.”

The Orangeville Food Bank’s most needed items for April are canned pasta, oatmeal, apple sauce (snack size), fruit cups, peanut butter, rice, as well as canned meat, fish, and vegetables.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps to keep people fed.

“At the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share we are so grateful for this April partnership with the Orangeville Citizen,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager of the Orangeville Food Bank, “If you’re able, consider dropping off a few items at their office this month. Every donation helps us work towards a well-nourished community.”

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