Orangeville Brampton Railway purchased for $5.8 million, to be used for trail system

By Peter Richardson

The official ribbon cutting to mark the acquisition of the old Orangeville Brampton Railway was held last Friday at the train tracks in Brampton.

Peel, Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga purchased the 51km rail line on July 14 at a cost of $5.8 million, which will be split between those municipalities.

They will manage the multi-year process of developing the rail lands for the future, covering the design, construction, and ongoing maintenance.

Dignitaries from the municipalities acquiring the railway were in attendance of the official ribbon cutting ceremony on July 15, as well as Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown and councillors.

“This is an exciting day for the Town of Orangeville, the Region of Peel and all of those who support active transportation,” said Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown. “The Town of Orangeville knows this valuable piece of infrastructure will be in good hands with our Region of Peel partners. Many thanks to the municipal staff, advisors and councillors who were involved in this process. We need to call upon our provincial and federal governments to help us turn this asset into a world class tourism asset.”

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Mayor Sandy Brown recounted how impressed he was with the cycling clubs in Germany and the tremendous network of trails they have developed.

He said that Europe is miles ahead of North America in developing trail networks throughout their countries and they should be looked to for inspiration and ideas when planning this rail trail network.

Meanwhile, Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson, who isn’t seeking re-election this October after a 19-year tenure, highlighted some of the upsides to the acquisition of the rail line.

“Caledon is a well-known trail community and the first community in Canada to feature a pavilion on the Trans Canada Trailway. Our trailways are the natural linkages that bind our vast rural and urban communities together,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “This acquisition is especially important because it gives the Town the opportunity to create a north-south recreation trail that will travel through Caledon’s breathtaking scenic areas at the edge of the Niagara Escarpment. I look forward to the many benefits it will bring including the opportunity to use the railway corridor for the continued expansion of rural services like broadband infrastructure.”

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he applauds the Region of Peel for being the catalyst in bringing the railway deal together and offered thanks to the municipal partners who bought into the vision that Brampton brought forward five years ago.

“As we expand and enhance our active transportation networks, we are making a difference in the lives of our residents and setting the stage for healthier, happier and more harmonious communities of the future,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie noted the importance of the trail system for her city.

“As we continue to develop into a world-class city, it’s essential that we prioritize accessible green spaces for our residents,” she said. “These trails will offer a way to stay active year-round, promoting mental and physical well-being. The addition of this trail to our city’s already large network of more than 250 km of park trails, will have a substantial impact on our tourism industry by encouraging people from all over the province to visit to enjoy the natural beauty that we have right in our backyard.”

The rail lands present the opportunity for a north-south connection of the Trans Canada Trail System.

The railway corridor runs from the Caledon-Orangeville boundary to just north of Streetsville.

