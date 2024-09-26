General News

Orangeville bids farewell to fire chief

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By James Matthews

Orangeville Fire Chief Ronald Morden is preparing to hang up his bunker suit one final time.

Morden will retire from his role at the top of the local fire department after a 24-year career that began in March 2000 when he started as deputy chief.

Heather Savage, the town’s community services general manager, said he worked over his career to improve the firefighter well-being by way of various health and safety initiatives.

“Chief Morden’s unwavering dedication and innovative approaches have had an enormous positive impact on the department and our community,” Savage said.

“The changes and initiatives he implemented and the ways he inspired our firefighters will ensure the safety and future of all who serve with the Orangeville Fire Service.”

In 2015, Morden was honoured with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. The medal recognized his pivotal role in implementing Public Access Defibrillation across Dufferin County fire departments and municipal facilities in Orangeville.

Through his leadership, this groundbreaking initiative has had a significant and profound impact. The program means greater public safety for the town’s and county’s residents by ensuring there is abundant access to life-saving defibrillators.

Morden was promoted to chief in 2016 and held that position with the Orangeville Fire Service for the final stage of his career. As chief, Morden continued to advance his efforts in improving firefighter well-being.

In collaboration with McMaster University, Morden helped develop and improve processes for firefighters and equipment decontamination. He also tackled the critical challenge of securing 24-hour, full-time firefighter coverage for Orangeville, marking a significant milestone in the history of the department.

His advocacy and persistence were instrumental in overcoming logistical, financial, and operational hurdles to allocate the necessary resources.

“It’s been an honour to see the dedication and passion Chief Morden has had for our community, its well-being, and its safety,” said Mayor Lisa Post. “He had a firm grasp of the growing demands on our fire service and worked tirelessly with council and town staff to implement changes that will have lasting impacts and save numerous lives. We wish Chief Morden the best as he moves into this next chapter of his life.”


