Orangeville and Area Job Fair features local employment opportunities

As part of ongoing efforts to support workforce development in our community, the Town of Orangeville invites job seekers and commuters to explore local employment opportunities at the Orangeville and Area Job Fair.

Hosted by the Town’s Economic Development and Culture office on October 1, the event supports local hiring efforts and showcases the variety of positions available in Dufferin County.

More than 20 local employers will attend the job fair to recruit for permanent full-time and part-time positions. Key industries represented include manufacturing, health care, social services, retail, and hospitality.

Past events have attracted between 400 and 650 attendees.

“There are excellent employment opportunities available right here in our community,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, Chair of the Economic Development and Culture Committee. “Finding qualified, local candidates is a priority for many area businesses and this job fair is an opportunity for job seekers and employers to connect.”

The Orangeville and Area Job Fair will take place at the Orangeville Best Western Plus Inn and Suites on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Representatives from Georgian College’s Centre for Career and Employment Services as well as Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services will provide assistance and resources to job seekers during the event. Employers can also learn about programs and incentives to support training and recruitment efforts.

For more information, or to view a full list of participating employers visit orangeville.ca/jobfair or contact the Town of Orangeville Economic Development office at edo@orangeville.ca or 519-941-0440 Ext. 2757.

