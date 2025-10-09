Ontario Land Tribunal

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A marathon of mammograms is coming to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The hospital is inviting women ages ...

By Joshua Drakes Community Living Dufferin (CLD) held an inaugural fundraiser over the weekend, bringing together residents, local businesses, and volunteers to support people with ...

By Joshua Drakes The Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club celebrated Bruce Trail Day with true outdoor spirit, bringing in nearly 170 visitors to explore the ...

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hallowe’en is fast approaching, and an Orangeville-based house-decorating contest is returning for its sixth year. The Orangeville Hallowe’en ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER There can be few procedural excuses for Mono residents not to vote in the municipal election next year. ...

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive generated 6,063 pounds and $8,172 in monetary donations over the ...

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The long wait for some Orangeville residents and perhaps some people who will become residents is officially nearing ...

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club is hosting a free event at Riverside Woods Nature Reserve to celebrate ...

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A decommissioned ambulance from the Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS) is being repurposed and shipped to West Africa ...

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...