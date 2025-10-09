Letters to the Editor

Ontario Land Tribunal

October 9, 2025

Sir:

I appreciate the notice that you published regarding a one-hour online Q&A session on Oct. 9 about the new Ontario Land Tribunal.
From the brief description in the advertisement, three groups would attend a Land Tribunal to reach a decision on use of a piece of land:  the owner, the municipality and the housing developer.  There would also likely be an adjudicator appointed (and instructed) by the province.
During OLT disputes, given Premier Ford’s consistent preference for population growth, farmland development and general impatience, I suspect that three of the participants will form a majority and OLT decisions will likely be against the landowner.
In the 2018 election, Premier Ford promised to balance the budget by 2021 and leave the Greenbelt as it existed; he did neither. Since then, he gave some $40 billion to two or three battery plants (that have not yet produced a battery) simply to move them into Ontario instead of the USA.  

His support for former Liberal PM Trudeau and current PM Carney was evident during COVID, the Freedom Convoy protests and recent statements; Ontario Prosecutor Karimjee has been particularly vindictive toward protesters Lich and Barber, who caused Trudeau to leave Ottawa by their arrival.
With such a background, I fear the worst about OLT hearings.



Charles Hooker   

East Garafraxa


