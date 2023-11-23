Ontario Bar Association to host free information session on estate planning, making a will at Orangeville Library

November is Make a Will Month, and the Ontario Bar Association (OBA) is emphasizing the importance of having a will.

As part of an annual initiative launched by OBA, volunteers will conduct free public information sessions throughout the month in communities across the province, helping empower individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to secure their future and that of their loved ones.

This year, residents of Orangeville will have the opportunity to attend a session on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Orangeville Public Library (1 Mill St). No registration is required.

“A good estate plan is the last gift that you will leave to your family and friends. Learn the difference between getting an estate plan done and just having a will drafted at this year’s presentation,” says Georgia Swan, of TD Wealth, who will be leading the session in Orangeville.

For OBA President Kelly McDermott, this initiative not only underscores the value of a properly drafted will, but also the invaluable expertise possessed by OBA members.

“Each year, Make a Will Month shines a spotlight on the remarkable dedication of our members across the province,” says McDermott. “This service not only demonstrates the extensive involvement of our volunteer lawyers in their communities, but also showcases the invaluable expertise that OBA members bring to the public.”

In a world where the landscape of personal and financial matters is constantly evolving, the message of Make a Will Month is more significant than ever. The repercussions of errors in will drafting can be profound, leading to ambiguity, disputes, and often costly litigation, even within families who get along. Modern considerations, such as digital assets, retirement savings, marital status, and online accounts, have become integral aspects of the will-making process. Moreover, the necessity of periodic reviews to ensure wills remain up to date cannot be underestimated.

“Wills have evolved over the years, but their importance remains constant,” says Marni D. Pernica, chair of the OBA’s Trusts and Estates Law Section. “Nowadays, individuals must grapple with an array of factors when crafting or revising their wills. Given that wills serve to provide for loved ones, they must be drafted in a manner that genuinely reflects a person’s wishes. Lawyers can offer individuals the peace of mind that comes with knowing their affairs have been handled with the utmost care and accuracy.”

For more information on the campaign and to find a free information session near you, visit the Make a Will Month website.

