Ontario awards first contracts for Highway 413 as construction begins in Caledon

August 28, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Inglewood on Wednesday morning, August 27, to announce the Province has awarded the first two contracts to begin construction on the controversial Highway 413.

Highway 413 is a proposed highway and transit corridor that will run through the York, Peel, and Halton Regions.

The announcement was made just off Highway 10, where work is beginning to resurface the Highway in preparation for a new bridge over the future Highway 413.

It was announced that crews will soon begin upgrades at the Highway 401/407 interchange as well, which will serve as the western terminus of Highway 413.

“Construction alone will keep 6,000 workers on the job and will add a billion dollars to Ontario’s GDP every single year. It will shorten travel times by up to 30 minutes per trip helping people and goods get where they need to go faster. Highway 413 will protect our workers and will help us stand up to President Trump,” shared Ford at the press conference. “We’re going to cut red tape, tackle gridlock and attract new jobs and investment to our province and we’re going to build Highway 413 no matter who the next president is or whatever the next crisis.”

Ford shared that gridlock is costing “drivers and their families far too many wasted hours” and is costing the province 56 billion dollars every year.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation, said Highway 413 is a key part of their plan to shorten travel times and connect more Ontarians to housing and jobs as they continue to build for the future.

The Ontario Government will invest almost $30 billion over the next decade to build, repair, and expand highways across the province.

“We’re not only reducing gridlock, we’re standing up for Ontario’s workers as U.S. tariffs target families and businesses across the province,” said Sarkaria.

Mayor Annette Groves shared that “the Highway 413 corridor will be a big help for our villages by supporting the extension of Highway 410 and easing traffic congestions on Highway 10, Caledon Village, and it’s a welcome addition to the folks in Valleywood.”

At the conference, she stated that it will also spur the extension of Highway 427 and reduce the number of heavy trucks travelling on Highway 50.

“This transportation project will provide much needed capacity and better connections throughout Caledon. It will support the growth we’re planning, while helping to keep the unique character and vibrant spirit of our community,” said Mayor Groves. “This announcement marks a key step for the Town towards achieving its goal and vision and Town staff will make every effort to support and work in partnership with the Province to ensure the successful delivery of Highway 413 and mitigate any impacts to our community.”

“This historic project will help meet the needs of growing communities across Halton, Peel, and York Region, and of course right here at home in Dufferin-Caledon, allowing drivers to spend more time with their families and less time in gridlock,” added Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones.

Sarkaria said these new contracts are part of their $30 billion plan to build over the next 10 years, including investing in highways like the Bradford bypass and the 413.

No timeline was provided for these projects.

During the conference, it was shared that Ford is not considering the idea of opening up the 407 for truck traffic.

“We talked to the trucking association and the problem with that, you put trucks on there and when they all get off at the same exit there’s going to be a lineup backed up from here to Timbuktu,” said Ford.

Wrapping up the press conference, Ford confirmed he had considered moving the 413 in response to a developer’s proposed alignment to prevent cutting through a prominent Caledon developer’s planned housing development.

“It was common sense the Mayor and I are bang on with this,” responded Ford. “You’re taking away over 3,000 homes and good jobs and so on so forth if they just moved it up 600 meters. But they’re saying it would take two years and they’re giving me every excuse under the world why it can’t be done but if it can’t be done it can’t be done but it’s just such common sense.”

Added Mayor Groves: “It isn’t unusual to have requests, requests are made all the time. When we were looking at the expansion and the extension of Highway 427, we had requests from property owners regarding the route. The Town of Caledon put this request in with the previous council, but again, as the Premier said, looking at something, if it’s going to delay projects and it can’t be done it just can’t be done.”

Outside the press conference, protesters had gathered, holding “Stop Hwy 413, Open the 407” signs.

Sharon Sommerville, one of the protestors, said they strongly feel there are better alternatives to the 413.

With construction beginning, she said it will be extremely disruptive to the people of Caledon.

“I’m really surprised that they think they can start building a project that they don’t know the cost, or that they’re not willing to tell the people of the province how much it’s going to cost, considering that we are going to be the ones paying for it,” said Sommerville. “In terms of moving people, another 400 series highway is not the best way to go.”

With work beginning to resurface Highway 10, Sommerville said it’s only going to get more chaotic.

“The bottom line is it’s not going to really bring the benefit for the cost. And as I said, there are much better options.”

Once Highway 413 is complete, it will run from the Highway 401/407 interchange near Mississauga, Milton and Halton Hills to Highway 400 in Vaughan, with extensions to Highways 410 and 427.

