Older adults to share over 600 hours of wisdom across six Dufferin classrooms

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Headwaters Communities in Action, a local charitable community development organization, has been training, recruiting, and coordinating with senior volunteers over the last year, who will soon be active in classrooms across Dufferin County.

Nearly 40 older adults in the region have been trained to serve as mentors, storytellers and leaders at local schools through the GrandPals Program. HCIA received $24,295 in funding from the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program to prepare the senior volunteers through multi-session orientation cohorts in Mono, Orangeville, and Erin.

Experienced GrandPals David Proctor, Hazel Mason, and Glenda Reilly held the orientation sessions, which volunteers described as reflective, engaging, and rewarding.

“Even though I have done this program before, I found myself reflecting on stories and experiences I had not thought of before,” said one returning participant of the GrandPals Program.

While the orientation phase supports seniors in revisiting formative experiences and preparing to share them confidently with students, it also builds peer connections among volunteers. This strengthens a sense of community even before classroom sessions begin.

Six classrooms in Dufferin will participate in the GrandPals Program. They include Erin Public School, Princess Elizabeth Public School, East Garafraxa Public School, and By Design Learning. Vetting, scheduling, and logistical preparation have been completed to ensure that structured classroom sessions can proceed this spring.

“This funding has allowed us to build strong foundations for intergenerational engagement in our region. GrandPals highlights the leadership and generosity of older adults while giving students the opportunity to learn directly from lived experience. When generations remain connected and engaged with one another, communities grow stronger and more resilient,” said HCIA Executive Director Jennifer Payne.

The GrandPals Program looks to strengthen intergenerational engagement and reinforce the vital role seniors play in community life.

“Collectively, the 39 trained GrandPals will have contributed more than 600 hours of volunteer service over the course of this program cycle. Students in Grades 5 to 8 will engage in weekly storytelling sessions centered on themes such as home, family, work, travel, and learning, culminating in a celebration showcasing student writing and artwork inspired by the life stories shared,” reads a press release from HCIA.

HCIA has noted that the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program funding was “essential in building the foundation required for meaningful classroom engagement.”

When the training funding period recently concluded, HCIA said all participating seniors were fully prepared and aligned with their respective schools, ensuring a smooth transition into the classroom phase.

In Dufferin County, adults aged 55 or older account for 30 per cent of the total population and actively contribute to civic life, community organizations, and family networks. With this in mind, HCIA noted the importance of creating intentional opportunities for generations to remain connected and engaged, which strengthens the social fabric of the entire community.

“The GrandPals program is grounded in an asset-based philosophy. Seniors are recognized as contributors whose lived experience brings wisdom and perspective into classrooms. Students are active participants who listen deeply, ask thoughtful questions, and transform stories into written and artistic expressions,” reads HCIA’s press release.

“Through structured intergenerational dialogue, the program fosters empathy, curiosity, leadership, and a renewed sense of purpose. Each GrandPal commits approximately 16 to 20 hours of service, representing a significant investment of time and care in the next generation.”

From previous classroom cycles, volunteers have reflected on the depth of connection that develops.

“I will truly miss my lovely little group,” said one GrandPal Program participant, illustrating the bonds that often extend beyond the formal program timeline.

In the year ahead, HCIA is actively exploring opportunities to sustain and expand GrandPals programming in response to continued interest from both seniors and schools.

“[HCIA] remains committed to strengthening solidarity and mutual understanding between generations across the Headwaters region, to increase a sense of belonging and community engagement,” reads HCIA’s press release.

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