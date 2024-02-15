ODSS Bears boy’s hockey team finish in third place

February 15, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boy’s hockey team finished the District 4/10 regular season in third place with an 8-4 record.

The Bears played their final regular season game at Tony Rose Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, when they hosted the St. James Lions.

It was a quick attack in the second period that cost the Bears the game. ODSS was leading 2-1 in the second when St. James scored with 3:40 left on the clock to tie the game.

After the face-off, the Lions scored again – just 12 seconds later for the go-ahead goal.

Both teams scored a single in the third period, and St. James left the ice with a 4-3 win.

At the end of the regular season, the team from John F. Ross is in first place with an 11-1 record. They are followed by St. James in the number two spot and ODSS in third place.

Norwell District is in fourth place, followed by Centennial Collegiate, Centre Wellington, Bishop Macdonnel, Centre Dufferin, and Erin District.

The playoffs are already underway, with opening-round games to determine which of the lower-seed teams will get a berth in the playoffs.

Quarter-final games get underway from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.

The four remaining teams will meet for a semi-final game on Feb. 22 – 23.

The championship final will get underway on Feb. 26.

The Bears are looking good going into the final stretch. They lost three games early in the season but then pulled it together and had a five-game winning streak to move them up in the standings.

The team to beat this year will be John F. Ross, who has taken only one loss this season, and that loss was to ODSS on Nov. 21.

It should be a good playoff run with a lot of exciting games for the fans.

