ODSS basketball teams in middle half-way through the season

Brian Lockhart

Halfway through the season, the boys junior and senior basketball teams at Orangeville District Secondary School are in the middle of the standings after seven games played in the 14 game regular season schedule.

Junior Bears

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlet Bears junior basketball team has a 3-4 record this season and is currently in fifth place in the eight team line-up in the District 10 standings.

The Bears have had several close games this year including their first time on the court when they lost by two points to Bishop Macdonnel.

Their best showing was on Dec. 14, when they scored 80 points against Guelph Collegiate.

The Bears are playing well, averaging 55 points per game, and they currently have a 3-4 record for the season.

St. James is in first place in the District going undefeated after seven games.

They are followed by Centre Wellington District High School who are 6-1 for the season.

In third place, John F. Ross has a 4-3 record and eight points. ODSS falls right behind in fifth with six points.

The Bears junior team will be back on home court in the new year when the will host Our Lady of Lourdes on Tuesday, January 9.

Game time is 4:00 p.m.

Senior Bears

The senior Bears team has dropped to sixth place in the District 10 standings after taking an 80-50 loss to John F. Ross on Tuesday, Dec. 19. There are eight teams entered in the District 10 schedule this year

The senior Bears have been playing well and scoring this season but are struggling to win games. They lost their season open by two points to Bishop Macdonnel.

The Bears are averaging 55 points per game.

In the District 10 standings, Centennial Collegiate is in first place with a 5-2 record.

Bishop Macdonnel is in second place with a 5-2 record, followed by Guelph Collegiate and John F. Ross.

Our Lady of Lourdes is in fifth place with eight points – two ahead of the Bears.

The Bears senior team will be back on their home court on Tuesday, Jan. 9, to host Our Lady of Lourdes.

Game time is 5:30 p.m.

