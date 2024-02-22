Multicultural group requests funding from County to help promotion

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation is requesting support from the County of Dufferin in promoting their organization and events.

During their meeting on Feb. 8, County Council heard a delegation from Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation representative Gaghan Diwan, who spoke about the non-profit’s annual multicultural event and efforts to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and equality in the community.

“The vision has always been to build a stronger and empowered diverse community. The mission has been to break the barriers of communication through education and connecting communities,” said Diwan. “The multicultural event has a proven track record of bringing communities close together through arts, entertainment, food and spreading a positive message.”

The Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation held its inaugural Multicultural Day Event in 2018 at the Shelburne Public Library. The event showcased art from local schools and cultural food from community members.

Since its first year, the multicultural event has grown into a two-day event held at the Museum of Dufferin, featuring food, art, entertainment, and sports from the Muslim, Sikh, Irish, Scottish, Caribbean, South Asian and African communities.

The non-profit has also developed workshops and community activities throughout the year to foster diversity, equity and inclusion.

During the meeting, the non-profit requested the County’s promotional support.

“What we are request is for your support to the foundation,” said Diwan. “Our event will be listed and shred on the social media websites and event calendar, and our logo will be a clickable to our website to be shared on your website.”

The foundation also requested the County proclaim June 27 Multicultural Day in Dufferin County as well as raise the unity and diversity flag for the month.

“I don’t see any issue with the support,” said Dufferin County Warden Darren White. “We’ve supported in the past; I don’t believe that we want to change that now.”

The Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation was advised to connect with the County’s communication department to begin the promotional process.

For more information about the local multicultural non-profit and its upcoming events, visit the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation’s website.

