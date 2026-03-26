Commentary

Monthly Message: FTP marks International Women’s Day with empowering event

March 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

International Women’s Day (IWD) – celebrated annually on March 8 – is always meaningful for us at Family Transition Place (FTP). It’s a time to reflect on the service we provide to women, children, and families and on the collective responsibility we all share in creating a community where safety, hope, and equality are possible.

This year’s theme, Give to Gain, resonates deeply within our work and agency culture. Working in social services, we see every day how our values and giving align; compassion creates safety and trust, equity helps people receive what they truly need to move forward, social responsibility strengthens our collective well-being, and integrity guides us to act with care and accountability.

The IWD 2026 Give to Gain campaign focuses on fostering a mindset of generosity and collaboration. Living and working in our ever-growing rural community, we see firsthand how deeply connected we are and how progress happens when we show up for one another.

We know that you, our community and supporters, understand how powerful “giving” is and the ripple effect it has. The fundraising support we’ve received from the community to operate our Youth Education program since 2001 has helped us reach thousands of students each year. Hearing feedback from a grade 5 student who talks about her classmates being more accepting and inclusive of her cultural clothing speaks to the power of encouraging this young girl to be proud of who she is and, at the same time, teaching others about respecting differences.

At FTP, giving takes many forms. It’s the generosity of our donors who share their resources to make a difference, especially at a time when our services remain chronically underfunded and operating costs continue to rise in 2026. It’s community partners who collaborate with us to strengthen and streamline services. It’s the time, care, and expertise our staff and volunteers bring to their work that help the people we serve move forward in their lives. It’s the courage of survivors who share their voices and help shape better systems.

Each of these acts contributes to something larger: a ripple effect where support multiplies, barriers can be reduced, and women and children are better positioned to thrive. When we give in these ways, through time, resources, and commitment, we all gain as we become stronger individuals, healthier families, and a more connected community. Thank you for being part of this movement.

To learn more about any of the ways you can support our work and the families we serve, please contact Brennan Solecky at brennan@familytransitionplace.ca or at 519-942-4122 ext. 240.

If you or someone you know needs support, compassionate staff are available to help 24/7.

Call 1-800-265-9178.I f you are in immediate danger, call 911.

This week’s Community Voice submission was written by Lynette Pole-Langdon, executive director of Family Transition Place.


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