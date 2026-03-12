Monthly Message: Awareness, acceptance, and everyday conversations that matter

It’s almost April, which means Autism Acceptance and Awareness Month is on its way – a time to intentionally pause, and amplify conversations about neurodiversity.

While we believe neurodiversity should be honoured and celebrated every day, this month offers a special opportunity to listen more deeply, learn more openly, and lead with greater understanding. This month isn’t just about facts or statistics. It’s about people with incredible strengths, families with powerful stories, and everyday moments that deserve to be seen and celebrated.

It’s a time when conversations about neurodiversity get a little louder, a little brighter, and, hopefully, a little more understanding, too.

So, let’s get into it.

Oh, how far we’ve come… from times when autism was barely talked about, misunderstood, or hidden in the shadows, to a time where we’re learning to listen, celebrate differences, and create spaces where autistic voices are heard and valued. But let’s not forget – awareness helped us get there – but acceptance is what moves us forward.

Let’s talk about the difference between awareness and acceptance.

Awareness means knowing that autism exists. It’s recognizing the signs, understanding autism, and acknowledging that not all brains think, feel, or experience the world in the same way, and that’s okay.

Acceptance, though, is where the real beauty lives. It’s about celebrating neurodiversity in all its richness. It’s about listening, learning, and creating a world where neurodivergent individuals don’t just get by – they thrive.

It’s about shifting the focus from “fixing” differences to supporting and embracing them. When we openly talk about autism, we help remove the stigma. We label it as something valid and valuable, rather than letting kids (or anyone!) grow up thinking there’s something “wrong” with them. Instead, we help them understand that there’s simply something unique and wonderfully different about how they see and experience the world. Because everyone deserves to feel seen, valued, and supported, just as they are.

Double Empathy Problem – what is it?

When people have different ways of communicating, misunderstandings can happen. To avoid these, the burden is often placed on autistic people to change how they express themselves to match others’ expectations.

The Double Empathy Problem is the idea that when autistic and non-autistic people have trouble understanding each other, it’s not just the autistic person’s responsibility. Communication goes both ways.

For example, an autistic teen might be perceived as “rude” for not using small talk or for being blunt in conversation. But from their perspective, they are being clear, efficient, and honest. When non-autistic peers or adults expect that teen to “fix” their communication without also working to understand their intent or adjust their own expectations, the connection gets lost.

Autistic people may communicate differently, but that doesn’t make it wrong. The real challenge is that both people may find it hard to understand each other’s point of view.

Instead of expecting autistic people to do all the adapting, we should all work toward meeting in the middle. That’s how real connection and mutual understanding grow.

Starting conversations at home

Family conversations play a huge role in shaping how kids understand and think about differences. Whether your child is autistic or not, having open, respectful conversations about neurodiversity can make a big difference. It’s so important to teach our kids about acceptance- especially at school, where they’re surrounded by classmates with all kinds of wonderfully different brains!

Here are a few tips and ways to start these conversations at home:

Read books together. One that we absolutely love here at WonderTree is Wonderfully Wired Brains by Louise Gooding. It is extremely engaging, affirming and filled with great visuals for kids.

by Louise Gooding. It is extremely engaging, affirming and filled with great visuals for kids. Use inclusive language when speaking with your child.

Encourage curiosity and compassion. If your child has questions, don’t worry about having all the answers; show openness about learning together!

Navigating a new diagnosis

If you and your child are navigating a new diagnosis, you are not alone, and we are here for you. Whether it is assessing autism, helping your child, their siblings or family members understand the diagnosis, supporting areas of need, or navigating through school meetings, we’re here to support. We’ve also created an Autistic Self-Identity group at WonderTree for children and teens with the hope of building confidence and resilience, and an Employment Skills program for teens and young adults to help them access and thrive in the workplace.

Check out our blogs on navigating and explaining an autism diagnosis to your child or teen.

Whether you’re parenting a neurodivergent child or raising one to be an ally, you’re helping create a world that’s more inclusive and understanding for everyone. And we think that’s pretty amazing!

