Monora Lawn Bowling Club looking for new members

May 26, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

With the arrival of warmer weather, it’s time to get outdoors and enjoy some fun competition as well as socializing.

The Monora Lawn Bowling Club is looking for new members to come out and take part in its sport.

The Club has been around a long time. It was established in Orangeville in 1904, on the grounds currently occupied by the Royal Canadian Legion before moving to Monora Park just north of Orangeville in 1994.

If you aren’t familiar with the sport, lawn bowling is just as the names describes, except there are no pins to be knocked down.

A player tries to bowl a weighted ball closest to the ‘jack’ – a small white bowl.

There is a real technique to playing as the bowling balls are weighted more on one side so they curve when rolling. The sport requires concentration, a good eye, and a lot of technique.

The Club held an open house on Saturday, May 21, and invited the public to come out and see the facilities and learn what the sport is all about.

“Today was an open house with some members who came out and showed new people how to play,” explained Club president Brian Sparks. “We start in early May when we come out and clean up the greens. We’re trying to get some new members out.”

The Club features both recreational bowling as well as a more competitive style of the sport, and is open during the daytime on some days, and evening hours on others.

“We’re always trying to attract young players who will stay with the sport,” said Club Treasurer, Lynne Sparks. “Lawn bowling can be strictly recreational, or if you really enjoy it, it can be really competitive. You can go to other clubs to play in tournaments. There is provincial, national, and international tournaments.”

The sport is played around the world with residents in the UK, New Zealand and Australia being among the most active bowlers.

The Club will offer another chance for anyone who wants to visit and try the sport when it hosts another open house on Saturday, June 4 – which also happens to be National Bowls Day.

You can out any time between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and trying lawn bowling to see how fun this sport can be.

