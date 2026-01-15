General News

Mono council adjusts wastewater rates, awaits study results

January 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By James Matthews

Mono decided in favour of a wastewater service rate increase to Fieldstone subdivision residents.

The issue was broached during a December 2025 discussion about a wastewater rate increase and accompanying rate study.

The last full wastewater rate study was completed in January 2015. An interim wastewater bylaw was passed November 2024 that authorized a 2.7 per cent rate increase effective January 2025.

At the time it was anticipated that a new wastewater rate study would be completed last year. That study started in October 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in March by Watson and Associates.

That was the reason for the proposed interim rate adjustment.

The flat rate charge last year was $110 per month. Town staff asked council to green light a 4.5 per cent increase to $115 monthly.

Mayor John Creelman in December 2025 voted against the proposed wastewater rate for this year. He did so out of deference to Fieldstone subdivision residents who have voiced their frustration at living with sewage smells from the nearby treatment facility.

“It’s adding insult to injury to the residents of Fieldstone who are putting up with odours,” he said. “They’re looking to us for solutions.”

And the municipality has looked to the subdivision’s developer to solve the issue.

“I think to increase the rate would undermine our credibility with that community,” Creelman said.

He suggested council wait to receive the report from Watson and Associates. He said it would be best to adopt a two-rate setup in which a lower wastewater rate results from less water used by the household.

Mono residents in the Fieldstone subdivision have been lobbying town council to rectify the foul smells from the wastewater treatment facility. They say the sewage odor from the French Drive wastewater plant is worsening.

They last brought their concerns to council in November 2025. A petition was also forwarded to the municipality. It had as many as 243 signatures from the 337-home area of town.

Residents say the odour engulfs the neighbourhood, regardless of the wind’s direction or the time of the year. As a result, residents can’t open their windows or enjoy their outdoor spaces, especially in the evenings and first thing in the morning.

The treatment plant was provided as part of a subdivision agreement but failed to meet the specifications developers said it would. A pair of rotating bacterial chambers at the facility failed.

The water that exits those chambers goes into an eight acre septic bed. Dunmore said the effluent that was leaving the site was not within Ministry of Environment parameters. Further equipment failures followed and problems with sourcing parts exacerbated the situation.

Councillor Melinda Davie asked if there will be bills the municipality won’t be able to cover if the wastewater rate isn’t increased.

Les Halucha, the town’s treasurer, said the sewage treatment plant isn’t owned by the town. It’s operated by the developer and bills are submitted to the municipality. And the town pays based on what the town collects from residents.

Bills have been submitted over the last three years that have been more than the town’s collected to cover them.

“We’re not paying it,” Halucha said.

Rather, the municipality has submitted to the plant’s owner only what has been collected. Right now, he said, the developer pays the treatment plant costs.

“But you said that they were submitting invoices that are not being paid,” Davie said.

“Support means cutting a cheque to them,” Halucha said and added that is limited to what the town collects as opposed to the billed quarterly operating costs forwarded to the town.

“It is capped at what the town collects,” Halucha said.

Coun. Ralph Manktelow said he’s hesitant to support a rate increase that would affect Fieldstone residents.

“It’s sort of a double-slap,” he said.

Creelman asked Halucha if the bills submitted by the developer reflect the costs to operate the treatment plant if it had properly worked. Or do the invoices reflect the costs of an improperly working plant?

Halucha said Public Works staff are sifting through bills to determine what the costs were had the plant been properly working. He said what would come before council would be a “hybrid rate” of a flat cost portion and a portion based on water consumption of a properly operating facility.

Halucha said the town will ensure Fieldstone residents served by the treatment plant will be billed as if it was properly working. Right now, those residents served by the French Drive facility pay only operating costs.

Manktelow asked if a wastewater rate increase would be a benefit to the developer that isn’t providing proper service.

Matt Doner, the town’s public works director, said the facility is processing waste, despite odours that need to be addressed. Staff assesses bills to ensure residents are paying only to operate the plant.

When the rate study is completed, the wastewater charges will increase, he said.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Choices shelter strives to move people in crisis toward stability

The Choices Shelter works every day to move people from crisis to stability. That’s despite lingering financial challenges. Temporary emergency funding from Dufferin County was ...

Council asks for in-depth study of homelessness in Dufferin County

By James Matthews A deep analysis of local homelessness issues would serve Dufferin County well. That was one of the needs broached as part of ...

County budget reflects today’s services, invests in future amid some uncertainty

By James Matthews Dufferin County is working with an almost seven per cent tax levy increase so far in the early stages of 2026 budget ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very first baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 – Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Carters law firm celebrates 25 years of supporting clients and the community

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Carters Professional Corporation is marking 25 years since opening its doors in Orangeville. That’s a quarter century ...

New recycling carts bring concerns for some Dufferin residents

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County residents will be able to recycle more materials than they’re used to starting this month. And they’ll wheel those ...

Mono needs to revisit its committee system, says resident

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Recent volunteer committee activity in Mono has raised concerns for at least one resident. Mono resident Elaine Kehoe said she’s concerned ...

Year in Review 2025 Pt. 1

Attention Readers! For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces grant recipients for fall 2025

By Joshua Drakes The grants are part of the DCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives. The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, ...