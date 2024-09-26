Mill Street closes for filming this weekend

Filming will continue in Orangeville this weekend to capture the final scenes of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.

The production days are part of a film shoot for the Trading Up Christmas movie that began earlier in September along Broadway. The movie is produced by Cineflix Inc.

Filming will take place until Sept. 28.

A Christmas market set will be created using downtown Orangeville and its historic buildings as a backdrop.

This portion of filming will be limited to a section on the north end of Mill Street next to the Orangeville Public Library.

Mill Street will be closed to traffic at Broadway beginning at 7 a.m. on Sept. 26 and is expected to re-open at 8 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Businesses will remain open and accessible according to their posted hours.

Pedestrian access to all businesses will remain open from south Mill Street.

Pedestrian access to all businesses will remain open from Broadway from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Broadway will remain open with no parking restrictions.

The Orangeville Public Library will be open and accessible during regular hours.

Parking will be available for patrons of Mill Street businesses at the municipal lots off Little York Street, Armstrong Street, and at the corner of Mill Street and Church Street.

