Local high schools ready to start winter sports

November 23, 2023

By Brian Lockhart

With fall sports wrapped up and champions crowned, District 4 and 10 high school sports will now move into the gym and arenas for the winter.

Hockey, basketball and volleyball are all played through the winter, providing youth an outlet to stay active despite the cold.

Hockey

Districts 4 and 10 will play a combined season on the ice this year.

Orangeville District High School (ODSS) has had a strong team over the past few years, coached by Justin Davis. The squad should do well again this season on the ice.

Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne is also among the nine high schools entering teams for the regular season. There are 12 games on the schedule for each team.

The ODSS Bears have started the season with one win and one loss.

Their next home game is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4, at Tony Rose Arena with a 2:00 p.m. start.

Basketball

Boys’ basketball is ready to get underway, with the first few games slated for the end of November.

ODSS has both Junior and Senior teams entered this year in District 10, with eight high schools competing in both divisions.

Both divisions will complete a 14-game regular season schedule.

In District 4, Westside Secondary School has teams entered in both the Junior and Senior divisions.

The junior team will be up against four other high schools, and four teams have been entered into the senior division this year.

The Juniors will have eight regular season games, while the Seniors have a six-game schedule.

Volleyball

Girl’s volleyball will get underway at the end of March.

ODSS has both Junior girls and Senior girls teams. Both divisions will play 14 matches.

There are eight high schools entered the District 10 competition this year.

Westside Secondary School has Junior and Senior teams entered in District 4 competition.

Both teams will play 12 matches during the regular season.

District 4/10 sports will also include curling, wrestling, swimming, and tennis, held at various venues around the region.

