Headline News

Local food bank seeks 55,000 lbs of donations during annual Springalicious Campaign

March 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

This weekend, volunteers from the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley will be accepting donations at the local Zehrs, Sobeys, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills.

On Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Springalicious Food Drive will be in full force, encouraging shoppers to purchase extra food or make a financial contribution to the local food bank.

The Springalicious Campaign looks to raise 55,000 lbs of food from March 1 to April 30. This boost in donations comes at an important time, as food banks across the country see donations decline in the months following the holiday season.

“Springalicious is one of those beautiful moments when our whole community comes together,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, the Orangeville Food Bank’s donor engagement and outreach manager.

“With the cost of food continuing to rise and more people turning to the food bank for support monthly, every single donation matters. And honestly, we always have such a great time connecting with our community while they’re out doing their grocery shopping.”

In addition to donating at participating grocery stores this Saturday, the community is encouraged to organize their own mini food drives at their workplace, school or with a community group.

The Orangeville Food Bank’s most needed items for April are canned pasta, oatmeal, apple sauce (snack size), fruit cups, peanut butter, rice, as well as canned meat, fish, and vegetables.

The Orangeville Food Bank is adding a little extra springtime fun to the campaign, with its Easter Scavenger Hunt. To keep up to date, details on the scavenger hunt will be posted to the food bank’s Facebook page at facebook.com/OrangevilleFoodBank or Instagram at instagram.com/orangevillefoodbank.

“The Orangeville Food Bank extends heartfelt thanks to the volunteers, donors, and community partners who continue to show up with generosity and compassion for their neighbours,” said DeCaprio.

To get involved or learn more, visit www.orangevillefoodbank.org.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Initiative spearheaded by local historian marks 25th anniversary of Hadfield’s spacewalk

By Joshua Drakes A new nation-wide education initiative aimed at improving science literacy and celebrating Canada’s role in space exploration is set to launch on ...

Local food bank seeks 55,000 lbs of donations during annual Springalicious Campaign

By Sam Odrowski This weekend, volunteers from the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley will be accepting donations at the local Zehrs, ...

Orangeville Transit route changes trim service’s operating costs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Transit ridership has grown compared to 2019 levels. When comparing ridership from 2025 to 2019, the last year of transit prior ...

Orangeville Citizen launches food drive in support of Springalicious Campaign

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank’s Springalicious Campaign is underway and to support its goal of collecting 55,000 lbs of food, the Orangeville Citizen ...

Orangeville’s hidden water crisis: Millions lost to system leaks annually

By JAMES MATTHEWS A large portion of Orangeville’s total municipal water production volume is lost. Council heard during its March 23 meeting that the town ...

New healing centre aims to build community and support among women practitioners

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new healing centre is set to open in Orangeville on April 1, with a focus on collaboration, ...

Study looks at Broadway’s destination potential

By JAMES MATTHEWS Town of Orangeville staff are moving toward a clearer understanding of the redevelopment potential of two sections along the Broadway corridor. The ...

Dufferin OPP’s 2026 Polar Plunge to bring Canadian spirit to local ice rink

Special Olympian and seasoned plunger Ryan MacBean shares words of wisdom for first-time plungers By Sam Odrowski “Don’t think, just jump.” Those are the instructions ...

Fifth Annual Shelburne, Dufferin and Area Job Fair coming to Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Joshua Drakes The Town of Shelburne will host its fifth annual Shelburne, Dufferin and Area Job Fair on April 23, bringing together employers and ...

Get inspired at the 26th Annual Orangeville Lions Home and Garden Show next weekend

By Sam Odrowski For many, the Orangeville Lions Home and Garden Show marks the unofficial start of spring – an opportunity to refresh living spaces ...