Local food bank seeks 55,000 lbs of donations during annual Springalicious Campaign

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

This weekend, volunteers from the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley will be accepting donations at the local Zehrs, Sobeys, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills.

On Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Springalicious Food Drive will be in full force, encouraging shoppers to purchase extra food or make a financial contribution to the local food bank.

The Springalicious Campaign looks to raise 55,000 lbs of food from March 1 to April 30. This boost in donations comes at an important time, as food banks across the country see donations decline in the months following the holiday season.

“Springalicious is one of those beautiful moments when our whole community comes together,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, the Orangeville Food Bank’s donor engagement and outreach manager.

“With the cost of food continuing to rise and more people turning to the food bank for support monthly, every single donation matters. And honestly, we always have such a great time connecting with our community while they’re out doing their grocery shopping.”

In addition to donating at participating grocery stores this Saturday, the community is encouraged to organize their own mini food drives at their workplace, school or with a community group.

The Orangeville Food Bank’s most needed items for April are canned pasta, oatmeal, apple sauce (snack size), fruit cups, peanut butter, rice, as well as canned meat, fish, and vegetables.

The Orangeville Food Bank is adding a little extra springtime fun to the campaign, with its Easter Scavenger Hunt. To keep up to date, details on the scavenger hunt will be posted to the food bank’s Facebook page at facebook.com/OrangevilleFoodBank or Instagram at instagram.com/orangevillefoodbank.

“The Orangeville Food Bank extends heartfelt thanks to the volunteers, donors, and community partners who continue to show up with generosity and compassion for their neighbours,” said DeCaprio.

To get involved or learn more, visit www.orangevillefoodbank.org.

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