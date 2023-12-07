General News

Line 2 Developments proposed residential development public meeting rescheduled

December 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The public meeting on a proposed residential development on 2nd Line EHS, north of Hwy 9 in Mono has been postponed.

Originally scheduled for Dec. 12 at 7:15 p.m., the meeting was to give the public an opportunity to learn more about the developer’s proposed 349-unit plan of subdivision. Mono CAO Michael Dunmore stated that the public meeting will be rescheduled in 2024.

Further information on the Zoning Bylaw Amendment and Plan of Subdivision application can be found on the Town’s website at https://townofmono.com/apa/zba2023-02


