LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Ontario homes renovation savings program 

January 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor,

I am writing to share important updates on Ontario’s efforts to support families through expanded energy-saving programs that will help reduce household costs and strengthen our province’s long-term energy system.

Our government is expanding the Energy Savings Program by introducing new rebates that will help families make practical upgrades while keeping monthly expenses down. As energy demand is expected to grow significantly over the next 25 years, these measures will help ensure communities like Dufferin-Caledon across Ontario remain affordable and prepared for the future.

Households across Ontario are eligible for rebates of up to $200 on a wide range of energy-efficient appliances through the enhanced Home Renovation Savings Program (HRSP). These rebates are available to all homes connected to Ontario’s electricity grid. They can be used for appliances purchased in-store or online, as long as the eligibility requirements are met.

These improvements are part of a larger, long-term strategy to lower energy use across the province. Ontario is already on track to exceed its 2025 conservation targets, having reduced energy demand equivalent to more than 220,000 homes. By 2026, our government expects to reduce peak electricity demand by 3,000 megawatts, the equivalent of taking 3 million homes off the grid. This progress helps reduce system-wide costs and strengthen the reliability families depend on.

Thank you for your ongoing commitment to ensuring Dufferin-Caledon remains a strong, affordable and resilient community.

Sincerely,

Sylvia Jones, MPP

Dufferin-Caledon


