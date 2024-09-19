Learn about fitness goals at Strong Studio’s open house

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Strong Studio in Orangeville will welcome the public to an upcoming open house at their Broadway location so those interested in fitness can see what the studio offers and learn how they can participate.

The studio instructs both those who have a lot of experience in a gym, as well as those who are just starting and want to become more active.

Previously known as HQ Fit Studio, the studio was re-branded as Strong Studio to better connect with clients and let everyone know what they are really all about. They offer private training as well as larger classes.

Kendal Merrill is the studio owner as well as a trainer and instructor.

“We are a fully private facility with one-on-one training,” Merill explained. “We also do dual or couple training and we also run some classes in the morning and evening. There are smaller group classes as well as larger group classes. We really pride ourselves on the fact that we have a private environment. There’s usually only six or seven people in group training.

Merrill added, “We’re definitely a ‘quality over quantity facility with great service in a private setting. We have many people who come to us because of the private aspect of the facility. There are people who have never been in a gym before, and they come to us because of that private aspect. Then there are clients who have been going to a gym for their entire life.”

There are several methods of training at the studio, all with the same goal of providing the goal of becoming physically fit and maintaining that fitness.

“We blend strength training, cardio training and functional training,” Merrill explained. “We get people moving again and help people with getting strength back to muscles and joints. There are techniques you can learn, and you will learn how much weight you should, or should not be lifting.”

If you like training with others around you, there are two types of classes.

“We have a big group class,” Merrill said. “It’s a boot camp style with 10 stations on the timed circuit. Our trainers will explain all of the stations and recommend the weights you should be using. We also have small group classes with a maximum of four participants. They are a little different than boot camp and not circuit based, and trainers spend a little more time with each participant. All of our trainers here are highly educated. We have a couple of massage therapist on-board.”

The Studio will be hosting an open house at their location at 229 Broadway, at John Street, in Orangeville on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate the re-branding of the gym. Orangeville Mayor, Lisa Post, will attend the ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

The event is open to the public and Merrill and her team will be there to show you around the gym and explain what can be accomplished to improve and maintain your physical fitness.

