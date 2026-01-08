Laura Warner, Orangeville Library CEO looks back at 2025

January 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Orangeville Public Library saw a year of transition and service growth in 2025.

That growth and change reinforced its role as a central community space for residents of all ages.

Library CEO Laura Warner said this year brought with it a lot of changes.

For one, Darla Fraser retired after 15 years at the helm and Warner took over in November.

She said the transition period offered an opportunity to see firsthand the scope of services the library provides and encouraged residents who may not yet be members to stop in and explore what’s available.

Among the major operational milestones in 2025 was the completion of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tagging across the library’s entire collection, a project aimed at improving efficiency and customer service.

The library also expanded several of its unique lending options, including Birding Backpacks developed in partnership with Sustainable Orangeville, Theatre Orangeville passes, and an increased number of Wonderbooks in response to community demand.

Programming continued to be a major focus throughout the year.

Special events included an artificial intelligence ethics presentation, sessions focused on keeping children safe online and on social media, and a book club discussion held in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The library also supported community care initiatives through Orange thREADs, which made donations to local organizations to help individuals and families during the winter months.

Regular programming remained consistent, with children’s programs now running five days a week to support early literacy and social connection. Adult programming included four book clubs, including the newly introduced Next Chapter Book Club, designed to offer inclusive reading experiences.

Educational talks, technology-focused programming, and community-led events rounded out the schedule.

Warner said the library’s role also extends far beyond books and programs. It’s a public place, open to everyone.

“The Orangeville Public Library is truly a community space, and that’s reflected both in the services offered and the people behind them,” Warner said.

The library’s Mill Street branch and the one in the Alder Street arena are open seven days a week and serve as welcoming spaces for study, connection, and community gatherings. Partnerships with local organizations continue to play an important role in shaping programming and services.

Its growing Library of Things also expanded access to non-traditional resources this past year.

“Our Library of Things includes items such as CVC and Ontario Parks passes, Wi-Fi hotspots, puzzles, Museum of Dufferin, and Theatre Orangeville passes, and digital radon detectors,” Warner said.

“We also host a food bank vending machine, helping reduce barriers to food access within the community.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Warner said that she is excited to launch their exploratorium project, the library’s new makerspace.

“This hands-on space will give people of all ages access to creative tools and technologies supported by trained staff and guided learning opportunities,” she said.

“Beyond that, there will be many more exciting developments as I continue working with the library team to respond to community needs, strengthen services, and ensure the library remains a place where innovation and inclusion thrive.”

Starting 2026 with a strong focus on community support, the Orangeville Public Library will continue to offer its signature variety of services and literature that has defined it for the last decade.

