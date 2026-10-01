Ladies Three Pitch team takes C Division Championship after winning one game all season

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

“I’m going to tell you something. I had girls who had never played a game in their life this year. A young girl, an older girl, couldn’t run. We cried; we were so emotional because we only won one game all year,” said Cindy Knie, who’s team won the Orangeville Ladies Three Pitch Baseball League C Division Championship on Sept. 19.

Knie’s team, PDB Contracting, did what seemed impossible for most of the season.

This team of 12 ladies, ages 18 to 71, came out to play ball for four months, from May to September. Despite their efforts on the diamond, they had only one win after 22 games in the regular season.

When the playoffs arrived on Sept. 19, the 12-team league was divided into three divisions – A, B, and C. Each team was guaranteed three playoff games. The PDB Contracting Team found themselves in the C Division.

With only one regular-season win, their first playoff game was against the M&M’s squad. They won that game, then the second, then the third, guaranteeing them a match in the final championship game against M&M’s. They defeated them and were crowned the best team in the C Division.

“It doesn’t matter how you play all year; it’s all about [having] fun with us,” said Knie, who has played approximately 33 years in the Orangeville Ladies Three Pitch Baseball League.

This league has been around for 35 years. Games are played twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, with playoffs commencing on the third weekend of September. Every team, regardless of their record, gets an opportunity to compete in the playoffs.

The PDB Contracting made the most of their opportunity and created memories they will never forget.

At the end of each season, an awards banquet is held where trophies for both team and individual successes are handed out. Among the awards is a Spirit Award, where one person from each team is chosen for being dedicated and happy. Cindy Knie received the award as the team’s ultimate cheerleader.

“Regardless of how you play, it’s all about the fun. We just go out for fun, and that’s all I want,” said Knie.

Registration for this Three Pitch League usually starts around the beginning of March. To sign up, email ovilleladiesthreepitch@gmail.com

As the PDB Contracting team has shown this year, anything is possible.

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