Sports

Junior C Northmen to face Durham in first round of playoffs

June 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen are getting ready for playoff mode and will be up against the West Grey Rampage in the first round of the Orangeville Junior C Lacrosse League playoffs.

This will be a very competitive series.

The Northmen finished the regular season in fifth place in the Western Division.

They ended the season with a 5-11 record and 10 points.

West Grey finished fourth in the division with a 6-10 record, including one overtime loss.

The Northmen struggled this year after many players moved up in the local organization, and the team had to find new players to fill the roster.

Even so, they had a good season, with many well-played games.

The Orangeville / West Grey series will get underway on Wednesday, June 24, at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville with an 8 p.m. start.

Game 2 of the series will take place at the Durham Community Centre on Friday, June 26, with an 8 p.m. start.

Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, in Durham. Game time is 2 p.m.

This is a best-of-three series,, so teams will have to bring their best game and be willing to put out a huge effort to win and advance.

In the other Western Division series, the Halton Hills Bulldogs will meet the Fergus Thistles, with Game 1 scheduled to take place on June 23.

The first round of competition will be a qualifying round, with the winning teams advancing to the next round of playoffs.

Six Nations, Burlington, and Fergus have already qualified for the next round of playoffs based on their rankings.

The Six Nations Stealth won the division this year with a 14-2 record.

They were followed by the Burlington Warriors and the Fergus Thistles.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

YFC Highlands bringing back free summer day camps for local youth

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Youth Unlimited YFC Highlands is preparing to welcome kids back to its free summer day camp program this ...

Community gathers to celebrate 10-year anniversary of Mono Pollinator Garden

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The patch of land that is now the home of the Mono Pollinator Garden started as a barren ...

Ahead of Canada Day, veteran shares importance of sharing history with younger generations

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For Shelburne resident and veteran John Flannery, Canada Day represents the most significant national celebration on the calendar. ...

Headwaters announces inaugural Tony Pringle Memorial Award recipients

By Sam Odrowski A new scholarship program created at the local hospital honours the legacy of a dedicated community leader and champion of health care ...

Dufferin Community Foundation raises $60,000 at annual gala

By Sam Odrowski and Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than 220 guests gathered in Mono on June 18 for the Dufferin Community Foundation’s ...

BMX riders bring high-flying action to Orangeville’s Alder Recreation Centre on Canada Day

Celebrate Canada Day with a full day of family-friendly fun, including an inflatable zone, free swimming, soccer activities, a photo booth, face painting, airbrush tattoos ...

Orangeville takes further steps toward modernized sign bylaw

By JAMES MATTHEWS Change that happens over time demands tweaks and, well, changes in legislation to accommodate that growth. It’s the same for some municipal ...

Orangeville residents have their say on housing project

By JAMES MATTHEWS Inadequate parking and a feared erosion of privacy are among shared concerns about a housing development proposed for Orangeville. The proposed development ...

Builder aims for residential and commercial units in Orangeville

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed residential development in Orangeville aims to create a balanced community. That’s according to Jim Hughes of Hughes Management, who provided ...

Orangeville’s Wayne White receives provincial Senior of the Year Award

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council has selected Wayne White as the 2026 Senior of the Year. Each municipality across Ontario has the opportunity to honour ...