Junior C Northmen to face Durham in first round of playoffs

June 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen are getting ready for playoff mode and will be up against the West Grey Rampage in the first round of the Orangeville Junior C Lacrosse League playoffs.

This will be a very competitive series.

The Northmen finished the regular season in fifth place in the Western Division.

They ended the season with a 5-11 record and 10 points.

West Grey finished fourth in the division with a 6-10 record, including one overtime loss.

The Northmen struggled this year after many players moved up in the local organization, and the team had to find new players to fill the roster.

Even so, they had a good season, with many well-played games.

The Orangeville / West Grey series will get underway on Wednesday, June 24, at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville with an 8 p.m. start.

Game 2 of the series will take place at the Durham Community Centre on Friday, June 26, with an 8 p.m. start.

Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, in Durham. Game time is 2 p.m.

This is a best-of-three series,, so teams will have to bring their best game and be willing to put out a huge effort to win and advance.

In the other Western Division series, the Halton Hills Bulldogs will meet the Fergus Thistles, with Game 1 scheduled to take place on June 23.

The first round of competition will be a qualifying round, with the winning teams advancing to the next round of playoffs.

Six Nations, Burlington, and Fergus have already qualified for the next round of playoffs based on their rankings.

The Six Nations Stealth won the division this year with a 14-2 record.

They were followed by the Burlington Warriors and the Fergus Thistles.

Readers Comments (0)