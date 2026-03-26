Sports

Junior C hockey starts division playoffs across the province

March 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Junior C hockey fans are turning out in droves as the 2026 division playoffs are underway and teams battle it out to see which hockey clubs will be moving on to the provincial Schmalz Cup championship playoffs this season.

There are eight Junior C divisions across the province.

In the North Carruthers Division, the Alliston Hornets and Stayner Siskins are tied after the first two games.

The Hornets won Game 1 of the series with a huge 6-1 win. The Siskins blasted onto the ice in Game 2 and won 4-2 to even the series.

In the Pollock Division, the Fergus Whalers and the Hanover Barons are tied after two games.

Fergus won the opener 6-0. The Barons fought back in Game 2 and won 3-2 to even the series.

The Uxbridge Bruins and the Clarington Eagles are tied in their Orr Division championship series.

Uxbridge won Game 1, 6-1. Clarington responded with a 4-3 win in Game 2 of the series.

After the weekend, the Frankford Huskies are leading 1-0 over the Lakefield Chiefs in the Tod Division final.

The Huskies won Game 1, 4-2 on Saturday, March 21.

In Niagara, the Dundas Blues moved to a 1-0 lead over the Niagara RiverHawks in their Bloomfield Division final.

Dundas won the first game 5-2.

The Doherty Division has the Tavistock Braves leading the Woodstock Navy Vents 2-0 in their series.

The Braves won Game 1 with a score of 5-1, then followed up with another 5-1 win in the second game of the series.

In the Yeck Division, the series is tied after the first two games between the North Middlesex Stars and the Mt. Brydges Bulldogs.

Mt. Brydges won Game 1, 4-3. North Middlesex took Game 2 by a score of 3-0.

In the southwest area of the province, the Essex 73s are leading the Lakeshore Canadiens 2-0 in their final series.

In Game 1, the Canadiens won the shutout, 1-0.

Essa responded in Game 2 with a 4-1 win.

All division championships will wrap up by April 2.


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