Junior A Northmen win over Toronto Beaches with huge third period effort

May 26, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen are now 2-0 after a win over the Toronto Beaches at Tony Rose arena on Friday, May 20.

It was a rough first period after Orangeville goaltender, Zach Richards got slammed and lost his helmet when trying to retrieve the ball at the side of the net. The result was a skirmish when other players retaliated that resulted in a couple of ejections.

The Beaches took an early 3-1 lead in the first period.

The lone Northmen goal came from Liam Matthews.

After going down 4-1 early in the second period, the Northmen started hitting the back of the Toronto net and tied the game at five with three successive goals to end the frame.

Second period Orangeville goals came from Noah Millsap, Cody Coulson, Keaton Brown, and Liam McGrath.

It was the final period that saw the Northmen take command of the game and shut down the Beaches offence.

The Orangeville squad manager to score four unanswered goals to take the lead and stay ahead for a 9-5 win – the second win of the season.

Third period Northmen goals came from Cody Coulson, Noah Millsap, Donny Scott, and Owen Rahn.

The fact that the Northmen goals came from seven different players shows how much depth the team has this year.

The win places the Orangeville team in second place in the standings but there’s a lot of lacrosse still to be played this season so the real record won’t start showing some leaders for another ten games.

The Northmen will be back on their home floor at Tony Rose arena on Friday, May 27, when they will host the Burlington Chiefs.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

