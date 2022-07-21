Junior A Northmen keep series alive with game three win

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Northmen went into game three of their best-of-five playoff series against the Oakville Buzz trailing by two games but rebounded for a 5-3 win to keep the series alive.

The Northmen were facing elimination if they took another loss.

Orangeville hosted Oakville for game two of the series at Tony Rose arena on Friday, July 15, and were hoping to tie the series after losing game one.

The Northmen started out strong taking a three-goal lead in the first period before the Buzz put a couple on the scoreboard late in the period.

It was nothing but trouble for the HornHeads in the second period when Oakville came out hard and scored five unanswered goals leaving the Northmen trailing by four with one period left to play.

The Buzz followed up with three third period goals to win 10-5 and put all the pressure on the Northmen when they went to the floor for game three.

Facing elimination, the Northmen had to win the Sunday, July 17 game in Oakville to keep the series alive.

The Northmen again took a three-goal lead in the first period on goals from Aiden Long and two from Trey Deere. Deere scored the only Northmen goal in the second period to give the Orangeville squad a 4-2 lead going into the final frame.

It was a tense battle in the third as the Northmen fought to stay ahead and the Buzz tried to take a lead and win the series.

Both teams score single goals with Orangeville’s Edward Qu getting the fifth point for the Northmen.

The game ended on a score of 5-3 and the Northmen were spared elimination.

The teams returned to battle on Tuesday, July 19 in Orangeville for game four with results not available as of press time.

If the Northmen are successful game five will get underway at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre on Wednesday, July 20, with an 8:00 p.m. start.

