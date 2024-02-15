Humber River Centre opens in Bolton, creating hub for businesses

February 15, 2024

By Peter Richardson

Last Saturday (Feb. 10) saw the grand opening of the Humber River Centre in Bolton.

The centre is designed as a multi-use centre and was once the fire station in Bolton, located on Ann Street.

The ten thousand square foot facility has been completely renovated into a new community infrastructure site allowing a place for vendors, cultural activities, the arts, new business start-ups and business support services. Caledon Mayor Annette Groves, along with representatives of all levels of government, cut the ribbon to officially open the building on Saturday morning.

In attendance were several members of Caledon council, as well as Brampton North MP Ruby Sahota and Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones.

The Federal Government put some $7.5 million into the project to aid the city.

The two-storey building was fully renovated to provide numerous spaces for all of its intended uses.

The vendors that are now set up in the centre fill the once fire truck-filled main floor with the once large garage doors being converted to huge windows filling the space with natural light.

There’s now an elevator to the upper floor of the building and the original staircase is still available.

In her opening remarks, Mayor Groves stressed the fact that this had been a community endeavour for Caledon. She added that she and council were pleased with the response from the community as well as the contributions of the federal government. she noted that she expects there to be more such projects in Caledon and further cooperation from its federal counterparts.

MP Sahota said in her remarks that these types of infrastructure projects were what brought communities together and offered inclusion and a sense of belonging to a community. She said that the government in Ottawa was pleased to have been a part of this very substantial effort.

Meanwhile, MPP and Deputy Premier Jones said she wished everyone well in the new facility and looked forward to its success.

The many spaces created within the centre should prove very effective in fulfilling the intended roles the new community centre will support. The businesses there enjoyed the indoor space at the grand opening and were kept busy by the attending general public.

Overall, the new space was surprisingly well done considering it had been a firehall in its previous incarnation.

It was welcoming, bright and well laid out, with good attention paid to the movement of people within it.

The Humber River Centre should prove a welcome and functional addition to downtown Bolton and will enhance the old downtown core bringing the community back to the centre of town and helping to revitalize the old town centre.

