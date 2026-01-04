Commentary

Holiday message from Headwaters

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dear Community,

As we close out an extraordinary year at Headwaters Health Care Centre, I am filled with gratitude for the milestones we have achieved together and the impact they are already having on our community. This year has been defined by growth, innovation, and a deepened commitment to providing excellent care close to home for the residents of Dufferin-Caledon. 

One of the most transformative moments of 2025 was the launch of our new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) suite, the very first in Dufferin-Caledon. This milestone, made possible through the province and the generosity of donors to Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s Smart Headwaters Campaign, ensures that patients can access critical diagnostic services without leaving the community. The Morningview Foundation MRI suite is more than a new piece of technology; it represents improved access, faster diagnoses, and peace of mind for families.

We also welcomed in fall with our beloved Teddy Bear Clinic, where children and families experienced the hospital in a fun, welcoming way. By helping children learn about health care in a playful environment, we are building trust and comfort that will last a lifetime. Events like these remind us that health care is not only about treatment, but also about connection, education, and compassion. 

Another exciting milestone this year was the launch of our partnership with Toronto

Metropolitan University (TMU). We were proud to welcome the first cohort of TMU students to Headwaters, bringing fresh energy, ideas, and innovation into our hospital. This collaboration strengthens our role as a teaching site, ensuring that the next generation of health care professionals can learn and grow right here in Dufferin-Caledon. 

Beyond these highlights, we continued to advance our 2024–2029 Strategic Plan, shaped by the voices of our community. Renovations and expansions to our emergency and diagnostic imaging departments are almost underway, ensuring that Headwaters continues to be prepared to meet the growing needs of patients with state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate care. 

Through every achievement, one truth remains constant: Headwaters is here for you. We are proud to grow alongside our community, united by our vision of being one community, caring together. 

As we welcome the holiday season and look ahead to 2026, I wish you joy, health, and the strength of community. Thank you for being part of our journey and for trusting us with your care. 

Sincerely,

Kim Delahunt 

Headwaters Health Care Centre

President and CEO


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Year in Review 2025

Attention Readers!  For the first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2026, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows of the second ...

Orangeville council enjoyed much success in 2025

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s council hit its stride over the last year. And Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said that’s indicated by the commencement of long-awaited ...

‘We can’t keep up with the demand’: Orangeville Food Bank struggles with rising usage

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank is sounding the alarm on the rapidly growing issue of food insecurity. A new record of 1,600 people ...

Year in Review 2025 Pt. 1

Attention Readers! For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces grant recipients for fall 2025

By Joshua Drakes The grants are part of the DCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives. The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing ...

Orangeville sets 3.3 per cent tax increase in 2026 spending plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. ...

Former Mono mayor and Dufferin County warden passes away

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono and Dufferin County lost a stalwart contributor to the community. Former Mono Mayor Laura Ryan, though she’d last been on council ...

Theatre Orangeville reflects on 2025 and looks ahead to 2026

By Joshua Drakes It may come as no surprise that 2025 has been a busy year for Theatre Orangeville. From mainstage productions to youth programming, ...