Holiday message from Headwaters

January 3, 2026

Dear Community,

As we close out an extraordinary year at Headwaters Health Care Centre, I am filled with gratitude for the milestones we have achieved together and the impact they are already having on our community. This year has been defined by growth, innovation, and a deepened commitment to providing excellent care close to home for the residents of Dufferin-Caledon.

One of the most transformative moments of 2025 was the launch of our new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) suite, the very first in Dufferin-Caledon. This milestone, made possible through the province and the generosity of donors to Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s Smart Headwaters Campaign, ensures that patients can access critical diagnostic services without leaving the community. The Morningview Foundation MRI suite is more than a new piece of technology; it represents improved access, faster diagnoses, and peace of mind for families.

We also welcomed in fall with our beloved Teddy Bear Clinic, where children and families experienced the hospital in a fun, welcoming way. By helping children learn about health care in a playful environment, we are building trust and comfort that will last a lifetime. Events like these remind us that health care is not only about treatment, but also about connection, education, and compassion.

Another exciting milestone this year was the launch of our partnership with Toronto

Metropolitan University (TMU). We were proud to welcome the first cohort of TMU students to Headwaters, bringing fresh energy, ideas, and innovation into our hospital. This collaboration strengthens our role as a teaching site, ensuring that the next generation of health care professionals can learn and grow right here in Dufferin-Caledon.

Beyond these highlights, we continued to advance our 2024–2029 Strategic Plan, shaped by the voices of our community. Renovations and expansions to our emergency and diagnostic imaging departments are almost underway, ensuring that Headwaters continues to be prepared to meet the growing needs of patients with state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate care.

Through every achievement, one truth remains constant: Headwaters is here for you. We are proud to grow alongside our community, united by our vision of being one community, caring together.

As we welcome the holiday season and look ahead to 2026, I wish you joy, health, and the strength of community. Thank you for being part of our journey and for trusting us with your care.

Sincerely,

Kim Delahunt

Headwaters Health Care Centre

President and CEO

