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Heavy rainfall causes unsafe road conditions for drivers throughout the region: OPP

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

As heavy rainfall continues across the region, the Central Region Headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding drivers that safety starts behind the wheel.

Wet roads, reduced visibility, pooling water, localized flooding, and the potential for dense fog in some areas can make driving hazardous when conditions can change quickly.

Significant rainfall has occurred throughout the week and is expected to persist over the coming days, increasing the risk of water collecting on roadways, washouts, debris, and sudden road closures. These conditions may develop rapidly and can be difficult to predict, particularly in rural areas.

Before leaving home, drivers are encouraged to check current road conditions, closures, and travel advisories through 511on.ca and municipal511.ca, monitor localized weather forecasts through The Weather Network, and follow OPP Central Region social media channels for timely updates on active road closures.

Police remind all road users to take the following precautions:

  • Slow down and increase following distance, as visibility can change quickly and wet roads reduce stopping ability
  • Ensure all vehicle lights are turned on, including headlights and taillights, to improve visibility and help other drivers see you in poor weather conditions
  • Avoid driving through flooded areas or large puddles, as water depth can be difficult to judge and may conceal roadway hazards
  • Remain alert for washouts, debris, and the risk of hydroplaning
  • Obey all posted signage and road closures

Flood conditions can develop quickly and may present serious dangers to motorists. Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes or delay travel when conditions worsen.

Taking a few extra precautions can make all the difference. Plan ahead, stay alert, and stay safe.

Anyone requiring emergency assistance is reminded to call 911. For non‑emergency incidents, the public may contact the Ontario Provincial Police non-emergency number at 1‑888‑310‑1122.


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