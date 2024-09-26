Headline News

Headwaters Hospital opens beds, resources to teddy bear patients

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

It’s something children and Headwaters Health Care Centre professionals have long known: Stuffies need care and attention, too.

The Orangeville hospital hosted this year’s edition of the annual Teddy Bear Clinic on Sept. 21.

The Teddy Bear Clinic is an annual, carnival-style event where children can bring their teddy bears or stuffies to the hospital for care, diagnosis, and treatment from real doctors and health care providers at Headwaters.

This year’s clinic had much to help take children’s minds off the health of their beloved stuffies. Activities like face painting, lawn games, barbecue, and live entertainment assuaged visitors’ concern for Teddy.

The clinic was billed as an educational and fun-filled day where children learned about what happens during a typical hospital visit and the work of emergency first responders, including the Dufferin County Paramedic Service, OPP Dufferin Detachment, and personnel from the Orangeville Fire Department.

“We know how important the Headwaters experience is for our youngest of patients: children,” said Juliann McArthur, the hospital’s patient experience manager.

“Giving kids a chance to experience what it’s like to visit Headwaters for an emergency can help reduce anxiety and increase their familiarity with health care among friendly faces of Headwaters’ health care team.”

The event last weekend offered participants an expanded Teddy Bear Clinic that included Teddy Stretch and Teddy Nutrition in addition to Teddy Diagnostic Imaging, a Teddy Pharmacy, and Teddy Treatment.

“The Teddy Bear Clinic also gives children inspiration for a career in healthcare and a chance to meet real doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals,” McArthur said.

There was also plenty of swag available from official Headwaters Health Care Centre teddy bears, and Teddy Bear Clinic T-shirts.

All funds raised during the Teddy Bear Clinic will be used to improve children’s experiences at Headwaters Health Care Centre. 

“Our Clinical Priority Plan shows us that there is a growing number of young families in Dufferin-Caledon,” said Annette Jones, the hospital’s vice president of patient experience.

“Community events like Headwaters’ Teddy Bear Clinic help to grow our children’s patient experience program and prepare children and parents for what-if health emergencies from their local hospital,” she added.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Two Dufferin County events to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two events focused on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation are coming to Dufferin County. The first ...

Headwaters Hospital opens beds, resources to teddy bear patients

By JAMES MATTHEWS It’s something children and Headwaters Health Care Centre professionals have long known: Stuffies need care and attention, too. The Orangeville hospital hosted ...

Local doctor helping recruit physicians in Dufferin–Caledon

By Paula Brown A local family doctor is taking on the role of helping recruit more physicians to Dufferin County and the Town of Caledon. ...

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Orangeville to march against sexual, gender-based violence on Sept. 26

By James Matthews Family Transition Place (FTP), the local Georgian College campus, and the community will continue the fight to take back the night in ...

Council firm on decision to keep barricades at College Ave.

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council will not take another swing in November at the debate to open another way to a Hansen Boulevard neighbourhood. As ...

Orangeville’s free transit program gets a reprieve

By JAMES MATTHEWS All aboard! At least until summer 2027 when Orangeville will take another look at its fare-free public transit program. Orangeville’s free public ...

Psychic medium cancels event at Orangeville Curling Club slated for Sept. 28

Psychic medium Ursula Darby has cancelled her upcoming event at the Orangeville Curling Club. The event, dubbed Messages from Spirit, will not take place due ...

Orangeville Food Bank faces sharp rise in usage

By JAMES MATTHEWS The doors at the Orangeville Food Bank are endlessly revolving. Heather Hayes, the food bank’s executive director, said the numbers provided in ...

Orangeville cuts cheque to cover Alder pool reno shortfall

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council signed a cheque for almost $1-million to finish the work at the Alder Street Recreation Centre swimming pool. So far, ...