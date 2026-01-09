Headwaters Arts to host opening reception for new show Gathering Light

January 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By RILEY MURPHY

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

This Saturday, January 10th, Headwaters Arts’ will host an opening reception for its newest themed member and group art show.

What makes this show special is that Gathering Light is Headwaters Arts’ first of more than six themed member and group art shows to join the Headwaters Arts Gallery in 2026.

This upcoming show will feature 14 artists who created works depicting “light” in various ways.

These artists used various mediums, including oil, watercolour and acrylic paintings, fibre, mixed media, paper sculpture and clay.

Headwaters Arts shares that the pieces not only depict “light” but also “focus on specific subject matter and the experience one receives from light.

Participating member artists in the gallery include: Bhavna Bhatnagar, Bill Carroll, Claudio Arcuri, David Moir, Deborah McLachlan, Fabienne Good, Janice Gittings, Katia Howatson, Marnie Cooke, Mary Lou Hurley, Natalia Rose, Reg Lecky, Roger E Murray and Victor Gligor.

Howatson, one of the above members, is a painter from Orangeville.

“During a cold winter day, a ray of light can make you feel much warmer than you actually are. It’s like your brain associates the glow of the light with warmth, and can trick your body to feel it,” she says.

For those looking to meet these artists, they will be at the official Opening Reception held on Saturday, January 10, from 1pm to 3pm at the Headwaters Gallery in the Alton Mill Arts Centre in Alton.

Gathering Light 2025 will run from January 7, 2026, until February 8, 2026.

Readers Comments (0)