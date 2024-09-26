Halloween-themed dog parade raising funds for Autism Dog Services

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Halloween is a time for spooks, goblins, witches, and … dogs and their owners.

Solomon’s Howl-o-ween Dog Parade will be Oct. 20 at the Lions Sports Park on Diane Drive in Orangeville. It will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. with the parade around the park at 2 p.m. Dogs and their owners are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes.

Participants can try their luck at the penny auction or support the event through a paw print fundraising campaign. There will be a photo area.

Attendees of the dog parade can create a team and raise money to support Autism Dog Services.

Event organizer Vivian Petho said this year’s event will be the first of what is hoped to become an annual outing.

Petho is the mother of Solomon, 11, an autistic lad in Orangeville who will be this year’s Autism Speaks Canada Walk Ambassador 2024 on Sept. 29 at Fendley Park.

He’s laced skates the past four seasons and has taken to the ice with the Orangeville Wolves hockey club. He travelled with the team to a tournament in Boston in April.

Major, an autism service dog provided by Autism Dog Services, came into his life last year.

“Major is a really big part of our life,” Petho said. “Solomon’s been finding his voice with Major and it’s fantastic.”

The dog was raised in Orangeville and many people know Major because of that, she said.

Autism Dog Services provides the service animal to families for free. The families are required to only support the cost of the dog’s living expenses. That includes things like food, leashes, and veterinarian visits. Basically, the costs of owning any pet.

Petho said a service dog such as Major costs as much as $30,000 to train.

“There’s no government funding for that,” she said. “This is all on donations. This is all on fundraising.”

To sign up for the dog parade, email solomonshowloweendogparade@gmail.com.

The dog parade’s registration deadline is Oct. 10.

More information on the event is also available at the Solomon’s Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade Facebook page and @adsmajor_solomon Instagram page.

