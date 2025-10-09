Headline News

Ground breaks on road to Orangeville housing development, bringing Hansen Blvd. one-step closer to completion

October 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The long wait for some Orangeville residents and perhaps some people who will become residents is officially nearing its end.

That wait refers to the spell of time College Avenue-Hansen Boulevard residents have spent waiting to see when mounds of sand and dirt would make way for a piece of road that would mark the continuation of a housing development project.

Great Gulf’s residential development division and municipal officials broke ground Oct. 8, where the College-Hansen thoroughfare had been interrupted. Continuation of the residential development, dubbed Five Creek Estates, will connect Hansen with College Avenue and Mason Street. It will be an east-west corridor across the town’s north end.

More than a kilometre of new thoroughfare will be built, including the infrastructure required for water, sewer, gas, hydro, and communications services.

“Once complete, the Hansen Boulevard extension will serve as a major transportation corridor for Orangeville’s north end,” according to a Great Gulf press release.

Five Creeks Estates, previously known as the Edgewood Valley Phase 2B subdivision, is Great Gulf’s newest planned community. It will bring a mix of housing options with natural open spaces and modern infrastructure.

The development previously proposed 51 single detached dwelling lots, 17 on-street townhouses, and a low-density residential block of about 50 condominium townhouses.

Plans and projections for the project, its amenities, and scope have evolved in the time since the land parcel was first eyeballed as a proposed low density multiple residential future development block about 3.7 acres south of Hansen Boulevard and to the west of the Meyer Drive extension.

This block had been identified in the 2B Plan for a future residential development in the form of condominium townhouse units or a similar housing form.

“The Five Creeks community is anticipated to include over 350 residential dwellings a park, an elementary school, environmental protection lands, and 1.5 kilometres of new trails,” according to the press release.


