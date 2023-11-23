General News

Grand Valley Lions prepare for holiday arts and craft sale

November 23, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Christmas in the Valley Arts and Craft Sale is being held by the Grand Valley Lions on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Valley Public School (120 Main St N, Grand Valley).

There will be 43 vendors, selling everything from cookies, to Christmas gifts, to sports memorabilia.

Admission is free. However, the Grand Valley Lions ask that attendees bring an item to donate to the Grand Valley Food Bank.

In addition, many of the vendors have donated a door prize and tickets will be sold at the door providing people with a chance to win some fun prizes.

The Grand Valley Air Cadets will be on hand at the Christmas in the Valley Arts & Craft Sale and will be assisting the vendors with their goods.


